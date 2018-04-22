Mo Tautuaa on kicking incident with import Jeremy Tyler: ‘It is what it is’

PLAYING in his first game with GlobalPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Mo Tautuaa had a rocky start after a head-on collision with former team TNT, which was reinforced by NBA veteran Jeremy Tyler.

Tautuaa came through with a nasty throw down during the closing stage of the final quarter but accidentally hit the Ka Tropa import on his way down. Tyler responded by holding the Fil-Tongan’s feet.

In retaliation, Tautuaa kicked Tyler anew and things escalated from there before both players were separated.

Tautuaa was thrown out of the game following the incident, but had no regrets doing it.

“If you’re gonna hold my feet, what am I supposed to do? If I start grabbing your feet, you don’t want me to do that, whatever. It is what it is. They don’t know who they’re gonna protect on whatever is going on. Obviously it wasn’t me and they wanted to help him and now I’m the one in trouble,” said Tautuaa.

The incident involving Tyler was just part and parcel of the highly-physical, emotionally-filled game between TNT and GlobalPort, the two teams which figured in a trade involving Tautuaa, Terrence Romeo, Yousef Taha and future picks.