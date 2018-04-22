TNT sinks GlobalPort for big win in opener

TNT KaTropa withstood a strong comeback from GlobalPort to take down the Batang Pier, 128-114, in a highly physical match-up in the opening of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Sunday the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The KaTropa had a hot start and even led by as much as 21 at one point of the game, but Sean Anthony exploded and resuscitated the Batang Pier back to life. The 32-year-old forward had 32 points by the end of the third quarter as GlobalPort cut the lead to just two heading into the final frame.

A 24-12 run at the start of the fourth quarter, however, gave TNT control of the game for good. Their performance from three-point territory made the difference as they finished with 15 treys on a 50 percent shooting clip.

Jayson Castro led the way for TNT with 21 markers as the KaTropa bench combined for 59 points. Terrence Romeo, meanwhile, scored 11 against his former team but struggled to find his shooting touch early on.

Anthony finished 34 points for GlobalPort, while Stanley Pringle was a non-factor after going 0-of-7 in the first quarter. Pringle ended with 14 points on 27 percent shooting.

Batang Pier import Malcolm White took advantage of TNT reinforcement Jeremy Tyler’s limited time on the floor and tallied 27 points and 12 boards. On the other hand, new GlobalPort big man Mo Tautuaa had a disappointing debut for the team, scoring just 10 points before getting ejected for two flagrant fouls.

TNT KaTropa 128 – Castro 21, Pogoy 20, Cruz 16, Tyler 14, Reyes 13, Trollano 11, Romeo 11, Rosario 8, Paredes 5, Golla 3, Saitanan 3, Carey 3, Garcia 0,

GlobalPort Batang Pier 114 – Anthony 34, White 27, Pringle 14, Elorde 10, Tautuaa 10, Nabong 9, Grey 8, Juico 2, Teng 0, Arana 0, Viernes 0, Guinto 0, Gabayni 0, Sargent 0

Quarter scores: 34-15, 24-34, 25-32, 45-33