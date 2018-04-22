Takeaways: Dyip breezes past Blackwater for first win

Newly-named Columbian Dyip was hoping for an auspicious start, and did so by defeating Blackwater, 126-98, in their opening game in the 2018 Honda Philippine Commissioner’s Cup.

Here are the takeaways for the game:

-The game was tightly contested in the first half but was broken wide open by the Columbian Dyip in the third as the lead grew to double digits. They never looked back from there.

-Despite struggling on offense and scoring only nine points, Columbian Dyip import CJ Aiken proved to be a force on the defensive end, finishing with 22 rebounds, six steals, and two blocks. Head coach Ricky Dandan implored him to be more aggressive.

-Speaking of defense, Columbian Dyip was able to disrupt Blackwater’s offense, tallying 22 steals, forcing 33 turnovers, and scoring 44 points out of those miscues.

-Former Elasto Painter Jerramy King and Rashawn McCarthy led the way for Columbian Dyip, scoring 30 and 21 respectively. King waxed hot early with his outside shooting, while McCarthy dominated so with his finishing prowess.

-Blackwater import Jarrid Famous recorded 35 points and 22 rebounds, but turned the ball over 11 times. Locals Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo scored 22 and 11 points respectively.

– Jerramy King’s 30 points is a PBA-career high for him. He scored only a total of 26 pts in his first nine games in the PBA with Rain or Shine*.

– Columbian’s 28-point win is an all-time franchise largest margin for the franchise. Their previous biggest win margin came in a 103-89 win over Alaska on March 3, 2015 in the Commissioner’s Cup eliminatios three seasons ago.

– This is also Columbian’s fifth opening day win. The franchise opened its PBA campaign four years ago with a win over the same team in the 2014 Philippine Cup, where Manny Pacquiao first played in the pro league.

* per PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon III

Columbian Dyip is set to face off against Meralco Bolts on April 25 (Wednesday), 4:30pm at the Araneta Coliseum/ Blackwater’s next game will be against the Phoenix Fuel Masters on the same day’s second game at 7:30pm.