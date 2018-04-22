Columbian Dyip’s King zooms ahead and produces best game ever in PBA    

Trust and confidence is what journeyman Jerramy King needed, and the spitfire guard showed it on Sunday night in helping the Columbian Dyip to a one-sided 126-98 win over Blackwater at the start of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Released by Rain or Shine at the end of the Philippine Cup, Columbian Dyip wasted no time picking up the young guard, who played a breakout performance in his first game with his new team.

King finished with a career-high 30 points, including five triples, while also pulling down seven rebounds, dishing out four assists and nabbing three steals.

His all-around effort earned him nothing but praise from coach Ricky Dandan.

“Even during the length of the first conference, we were already thinking about moving Rashawn McCarthy to the perimeter spot because he’s a natural scorer. But we did have to look for another point guard so we could do that,” said Dandan. “So we searched for the free agent market and we found Jerramy, who’s available. We made a move for that.”

King just went out there like a kid who was just having fun playing the game. His attitude, however, turned from being a happy shooting man to becoming a remorseless assassin as he shot ther ball without conscience.

“I got the opportunity to play. It’s my best game so far in the PBA. I worked so hard and tonight it finally showed,” said King. “I’m very happy, the style of play suit my style and it’s fast pace. Coach Ricky has a lot of confidence in me.”

According to King, the run and gun style of play isn’t new a strange thing to do for him.

“I’ve been doing that ever since I was in college. I like the fast pace style,” he added.

With his confidence starting to grow, King would like to do this more often.

“I’ll think about being a scorer more, definitely,” added King.

King’s 30-point production right in his first game already surpassed his total output for the entire conference in the Philippine Cup. The Fil-Am guard only tallied a total of 26 points throughout the entire conference, according to PBA head of stats Fidel Mangonon III.