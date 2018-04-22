Home Court: What if PBA cagers played for their hometowns?

For 43 years, the Philippine Basketball Association has been the center stage for players who have been revered or reviled here and overseas.

But great and popular as they are right now, these tall individuals were once boys who honed their game at makeshift courts or inter-area tournaments.

Taking inspiration from the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa and the format of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, I wondered how PBA teams would look like if they played for their home town. The rosters are based on players under contract with a PBA team as of the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Team California

Starters: Alex Cabagnot, Mark Caguioa, Rome De La Rosa, Kelly Nabong, Moala Tautuaa

Reserves: Stanley Pringle, Harvey Carey, Maverick Ahanmisi, Chris Newsome, Ryan Reyes, Alex Mallari, Sol Mercado, Simon Enciso, Davon Potts, Willy Wilson, Jerramy King, Mike Cortez, Kyle Pascual, Robbie Herndon

Most Filipino-American players came from this state and they have a terrifying roster if they all played together. They won’t miss a beat when Pringle or Mercado gives Cabagnot resting time. Same goes for Caguioa and Ahanmisi. De La Rosa and Reyes are defensive gems, while Ahanmisi and Newsome are terrific scorers.

Team USA

Starters: Chris Ross (Texas), Michael DiGregorio (Illinois), Gabe Norwood (North Carolina), Kelly Williams (Michigan), Rafi Reavis (New York)

Reserves: Joe Devance and Jared Dillinger (Hawaii), Chris Banchero (Seattle, Washington), Rashawn McCarthy (New York), Cliff Hodge (Florida), Jason Perkins (Minnesota), Julian Sargent (Arizona), Abel Galliguez (Arkansas)

A team of Fil-Ams from other US states is no pushover. Ross, Norwood, and Reavis will swarm their opponents to get a steal or a block. Williams and DiGregorio will guide the offensive thrust. Plus, you have replacement core of Devance, Dillinger, Banchero, McCarthy, and Hodge, who are all equally energetic and talented.

Team World

Starters: Jericho Cruz (Northern Marianas Island), Matthew Wright (Canada), Sean Anthony (Canada), Christian Standhardinger (Germany), Sonny Thoss (Papua New Guinea)

Reserves: David Semerad, Anthony Semerad, and Bradwyn Guinto (Australia); Asi Taulava (Tonga), Arnold Van Opstal (Germany), Norbert Torres (Canada), Andreas Cahilig (Sweden)

Christian Standhardinger will be a handful in the post. The same is true for Thoss. Wright is a knock-down shooter, while Anthony and Cruz will navigate the open lanes to the hoop. Guinto, Taulava, and Torres will impose their presence to grab boards and score off second chance opportunities.

Team Manila and QC

Starters: Paul Lee, Carl Bryan Cruz, Larry Fonacier, Rodney Brondial, Raymond Aguilar

Reserves: Roi Sumang, Jonathan Uyloan, Von Pessumal, Jonathan Grey, Dave Marcelo, Kenneth Ighalo, Ronnie Matias, Mark Cruz, Ryan Arana, Jett Manuel, Prince Caperal, Nico Salva, Michael Mabulac, Frank Golla, Michael Mabulac

Speed. That will be the calling card of this team. As soon as their big men control the rebound, they are off to the races with the likes of Lee, Fonacier, and Sumang. Arana and Grey can keep up with the pace while Salva and Marcelo will be the trailers.

Team NCR

Starters: Kevin Alas (Las Pinas), Chris Tiu (Makati), Jeron Teng (Mandaluyong), Kevin Ferrer (Makati), Rabeh Al-Hussaini (Makati)

Reserves: Jvee Casio and Allein Maliksi (Makati); Kevin Racal, Jeric Teng, and Juami Tiongson (Mandaluyong); Rey Guevarra and Sidney Onwubere (Valenzuela); Joseph Gabayni and Alfonso Gotladera (San Juan); Raphael Banal and Louie Vigil (Pasig); Nico Elorde (Paranaque), RJ Jazul (Pasay)

Their backcourt rotation is solid with Alas, Tiu, Maliksi, and Casio. But given their lack of legitimate big men, this will be another team who will love the open court.

Team Northern Luzon

Starters: Ed Daquioag (Ilocos Norte), Marcio Lassiter (Ilocos Sur), Troy Rosario (Cagayan Valley), Marc Pingris (Pangasinan), Doug Kramer (Baguio City)

Reserves: Bong Galanza (Isabela), James Sena (La Union), Jason Ballesteros, Marion Magat, and Brian Faundo (Pangasinan), Jackson Corpuz (Isabela)

Rosario will be the main guy as he wears down defenses with his all-around offensive prowess. Lassiter is tough to defend due to his accurate and quick shooting. Daquioag is a speedy point guard who can stretch the defense with his perimeter accuracy. Corpuz is an underrated scorer who brings infectious energy on the court. Kramer will crash the boards and score on put-backs, while the Pinoy Sakuragi would be undeniably the emotional leader of the squad.

Team Central Luzon

Starters: Chris Exciminiano (Zambales), Emil Palma (Nueva Ecija), Matt Ganuelas-Rosser (Olongapo City), Vic Manuel (Nueva Ecija), Raymond Almazan (Bataan)

Reserves: Jay Washington and Gabby Espinas (Zambales); Nino Canaleta, Jake Pascual, Jonjon Gabriel, and Jaypee Mendoza (Tarlac); Billy Mamaril and Arthur Dela Cruz (Bulacan); Jervy Cruz (Nueva Ecija)

This is a solid defensive team with Exciminiano and Ganuelas-Rosser shutting down the wings. On the interior, Almazan will put a lid on the rim. Meanwhile, Manuel will pound his way on the low block to score. The team also has a deep rotation on the forward and center positions with the athletic Canaleta, the sweet shooting Cruz, the dirty worker Espinas, and the versatile Washington.

Team Southern Tagalog and Bicol

Starters: LA Tenorio (Batangas), Terrence Romeo (Cavite), Mark Borboran (Albay), Ranidel De Ocampo (Cavite), Beau Belga (Sorsogon)

Reserves: Yancy De Ocampo, Jan Jamon, and Gelo Alolino (Cavite); Mac Baracael and Keith Agovida (Quezon), Alex Nuyles and Jay-R Reyes (Albay); Chris Javier and Roider Cabrera (Laguna); Don Trollano (Catanduanes), Eric Camson (Batangas), Jansen Rios (Romblon),

Scoring won’t be a problem with Romeo in tow. LA Tenorio will run the offense as he distributes the ball to De Ocampo or Belga inside. When the defense collapses on them, the guards plus Borboran will make them pay. Alolino and Baracael will lead the bench mob in scoring while Trollano will bring his rugged defense every game.

Team Visayas

Starters: Kiefer Ravena (Iloilo), Jeff Chan, James Yap, Reynel Hugnatan, and Noy Baclao (Negros Occidental)

Reserves: LA Revilla, Mark Yee, Raul Soyud, Raymar Jose, and Justin Chua (Negros Occ.); Ronald Tubid, Anjo Caram, Emman Monfort, Paolo Taha, and Ken Bono (Iloilo); Dylan Ababou, Chico Lanete, and Garvo Lanete (Leyte); Jewel Ponferrada (Eastern Samar)

Aside from sensational rookie Kiefer Ravena, the pros from Negros Occidental lead the way for Team Visayas. Range is not a problem for Chan and Yap, while Hugnatan and Baclao will stall the other team on the other end. This is a formidable team for the reserves can offer speed, agility, physicality, and height. Tubid or Revilla will be the first guy off the bench while the younger Lanete and Caram can create instant offense.

Team Mindanao

Starters: Mark Barroca (Zamboanga), Scottie Thompson (Davao Del Sur), Cyrus Baguio (Iligan City), Mac Belo (Cotabato), JP Erram (Cagayan De Oro)

Reserves: Jio Jalalon, Rey Nambatac, Carlo Lastimosa, Glenn Khobuntin, Roldan Sara, and Philip Paredes (Cagayan De Oro City); Baser Amer, Gryann Mendoza, John Pinto, and Reden Celda (Davao); Mike Tolomia and RR Garcia (Zamboanga), Peter June Simon (North Cotabato), Riego Gamalinda (Iligan City)

Collecting rebounds will not be a problem for they have Thompson and Erram, who are among the league leaders in that category. They have a battle-tested point guard in Barroca and an efficient stretch four in Belo. Amer and Jalalon will be the catalysts of the replacements while Simon will make the most of his minutes. Snipers Garcia and Tolomia can kill opponents with their long-range bombs.

Team Cebu

Starters: Brian Heruela, Roger Pogoy, Aldrech Ramos, June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter

Reserves: JR Quinahan, Mark Tallo, Alfrancis Tamsi, Joseph Sedurifa

The combination of former University of Visayas Lancer Slaughter and four-time MVP Fajardo will bring headaches to defenders and nightmares to slashers. While Heruela is running the offense, Pogoy can run through screens for open jumpers. Quinahan will keep the rebounding intensity off the bench while Ramos can step outside to knock down shots.

Team Pampanga

Starters: Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Arwind Santos, Japeth Aguilar, Ian Sangalang

Reserves: Russel Escoto, Ronald Pascual, Michael Juico, Lervin Flores, JC Intal, Michael Miranda, Dexter Maiquez, Levi Hernandez

The province has the most number of active players and they have a starting five that can bring terror on the court. Aside from the twin towers of Sangalang and Aguilar, they have arguably the best point guard in Asia in Castro. Having former PBA MVP in Santos and a bruiser in Abueva makes Team Pampanga the team to beat. Intal is the leader of the bench mob of defenders and instant scorers.