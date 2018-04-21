Dyip, Elite to open Commissioner’s Cup; Romeo, Tautuaa set to face old teams

(photo from PBA.ph)

PBA hostilities are set to resume when four teams take the court to open the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, April 22, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Newly-minted Columbian Dyip aims for a positive start in its first game under its new name, while the Mac Belo-led Blackwater look to continue their hunt for a playoff spot.

Both teams will kick it off on 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, new-look squads TNT and GlobalPort will battle in the second game of the double-header.

It’s a fitting opening to the new conference as Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa face off against their old teams after being traded during the break.

Jarrid Famous, a former Batang Pier import, will pair up with JP Erram up front for the Elite. On the other side of the court will be CJ Aiken, an athletic big man who last played for the Niagara River Lions in Canada’s National Basketball League.

Former NBA player Jeremy Tyler will also look to hold his ground for KaTropa against Batang Pier’s frontline, led by Malcolm White and backed by Tautuaa and Kelly Nabong.