Standhardinger joins San Miguel workout, excited to play in PBA

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger, the top overall rookie pick in this season’s draft, has joined San Miguel Beer on Saturday’s practice, signifying his strong intentions of helping the squad in its title retention bid.

Fresh from a stint in the ABL where his team went all the way to the semifinals before getting eliminated by Alab Pilipinas, Standhardinger arrived yesterday but immediately joined the Beermen’s practice Saturday.

Although the starters have yet to join the workout, Standhardinger quickly made his presence felt, giving the team every reason to be upbeat in the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

“Ayaw magpaawat eh,” San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview. “We want him to rest muna, but he wanted to get the feel of it. Light workout lang naman kami. Tomorrow na makakapagpahinga si Christian kasi off namin kami bukas. He’s excited to play in the PBA.”

Standhardinger will make the already formidable Beermen team the most dangerous squad to play against in the coming conference. His inclusion will mean he could either relieve Arwind Santos and import Troy Gillenwater at the power forward spot or reigning four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo at center.

But while fans think San Miguel Beer is the top favorite team to retain the Commissioner’s Cup, Abanailla, the team’s former coach, said that Standhardinger’s entry also makes the Beermen’s coaches job more challenging.

Images from Gee Abanilla