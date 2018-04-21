THE PBA Board of Governors convened for nearly three hours to take up critical issues in a meeting at the Marco Polo Hotel in Hong Kong just recently.

League commissioner Willie Marcial described the meeting as “productive” and said it will replace the regular session in the fourth Thursday of this month.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas and TNT alternate governor Patrick Gregorio arrived in Hong Kong late Wednesday from Bangkok, where they attended an Olympic Council of Asia conference. Vargas is concurrently the POC president and Gregorio is the POC secretary-general.

It was a complete attendance when the Board met last Thursday afternoon.

One of the key points of discussion was the PBA’s participation in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup scheduled at the Philippine Arena on June 8-12. SBP president Al Panlilio, who represents Meralco in the PBA Board, said the Philippine lineup will be disclosed before the end of the month.

A pool of players will be named along with the head coach. Only four players will comprise the final roster.

The Board also took up the recommendations of the PBA Competition Committee that met in the PBA office last Tuesday. It approved the reduction of the 30-second timeout from three to two or one per half and allowing the touching of the backboard while attempting to block a shot.

Previously, it was an automatic goaltending call if a player made contact with the backboard in trying to block a shot. However, a goaltending call will be made if a player makes contact with the backboard with no attempt to block in a shooting situation.

Regarding contact with the net on a shot attempt, the Board ratified the Committee’s recommendation to call a goaltending only if the net is pulled so as to obstruct the conversion.

Additionally, the Board designated Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann and legal counsel Melvin Mendoza to confer with former PBA players on the proposed partnership of the newly-organized foundation Samahan Ng Dating Propesyonal na Basketbolista ng Pilipinas.

Marcial had previously met with officers of the foundation, which included Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, Ed Cordero, Allan Caidic, Alvin Patrimonio and Art dela Cruz , to discuss ways of assisting former PBA players who are in dire need of medical care.