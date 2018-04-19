Purefoods @ 30: Passing of the baton, birth of new Big 3, Cone and the Grand Slam

(Last part)

From a team built around Alvin Patrimonio, Purefoods found a likely successor in James Yap, who turned out to become the new face of the franchise. From 1996 to 2014, Purefoods has had its shares of ups and downs but managed to become one of the most successful squads in the post-Patrimonio era. Here’s a look back at the last 10 most memorable moments in franchise history.

1996

21. Fastest To reach 10,000 points – After missing the finals of the All-Filipino Cup for the first time after seven straight years, Purefoods marched its way back to where it usually belonged. At the height of the finals series against Alaska Milk, Alvin Patrimonio was able to become the latest member of the 10,000-point club and the fastest player to do so.

1997

22. Another AFC for Purefoods; Altamirano wins title as rookie mentor – The Corned Beef Cowboys of Purefoods put themselves in a good position for a rematch with Robert Jaworski’s Ginebra, which carried the name Gordon’s Gin. This time, the shoe is on the other foot – Patrimonio and the rest of Purefoods squad was the more experienced team and went up against a Boars squad made up of young key players like Marlou Aquino, Bal David, Vince Hizon and Noli Locsin among others. Purefoods captured the title in six games – its third All-Filipino title and the fifth overall for the franchise. Eric Altamirano became one of the few coaches to win a PBA championship as a rookie coach.

23. No. 4 for The Captain – Patrimonio and his team made it to the championship round of the Governors’ Cup, losing to the Alaska Milkmen in the finals series. The two finals stints of the squad, however, was enough for The Captain to marvel his way to the top and when the season ended, he would capture his fourth Most Valuable Player award.

1998

24. Alvin to Centennial Team; Jerry gets BPC – Since the PBA started sending professional players to the Asian Games, Patrimonio and Codiñera have always been called to serve. But a bout with hepatitis forced the latter veteran center to miss out the 1990 Asiad, where the Philippines placed second to China. During the creation of the Centennial Team, both players were part of the training pool, but only Patrimonio was able to represent Purefoods to the national squad.

Instead of sulking, Codiñera worked on his game and during the Governors Cup of the 1998 season, he received his second Best Player of the Conference award. The Defense Minister would also continue doing what he does best and by the end of the season, he was included to the All-Defensive Team for the ninth straight time – the most number of inclusions by any player in the PBA.

Many diehard Purefoods fans were left heartbroken, though, when Codiñera was traded to Mobiline the following season.

2001

25. SMC acquires Purefoods – In 2001, San Miguel Corporation acquired Purefoods and included the company to the giant beverage company group’s meat processing division. The sale included the basketball team, making it the third team under the SMC family. It was a move that was opposed by several teams, including Alaska. Team owner Wilfred Uytengsu called it “the darkest day in PBA history.”

2002

26. The student has become a master – Ryan Gregorio started as a videographer for Purefoods and as a Film Major in University of the Philippines. He was then able to use his video editing capabilities in breaking down games, clipping highlights and studying opponents. With head coach Altamirano on a leave, Gregorio was appointed interim mentor of the team and to everyone’s surprise, he was able to guide the Hotdogs to winning the 2002 Governors’ Cup against Alaska.

Like his mentor Altamirano, Gregorio also made history by becoming one of only few coaches to win a championship in his maiden conference. Gregorio would win three championships for the franchise.

27. Greatest Purefoods imports – Darren Queenan and Rob Paul Rose gave Purefoods its first ever championship. Derrick Brown helped a young Gregorio in towing the Hotdogs to the title. Denzel Bowles played probably the most dramatic championship win of the franchise. James Mays became part of the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup champion squad, and Marqus Blakely won titles with the team, including a Grand Slam.

Despite their short stints with the squad, these imports will be etched forever among the memories of Purefoods fans.

28. Passing of the torch: from Alvin to James – Patrimonio was long regarded as the face of the Purefoods franchise but when ‘The Captain’ left the game as the third overall leading scorer in franchise history with 15,091 points, he passed the baton to then rookie James Yap.

True enough, Yap became the symbol of excellence for the franchise as he would capture two Most Valuable Player awards, which was the second most number of MVPs captured by a Purefoods player.

29. Birth of a new Big Three – The Patrimonio-Codiñera-Lastimosa trio was considered as Purefoods’ first Big Three, but the franchise saw the birth of a new and deadly triumvirate in Yap, Peter June Simon and Marc Pingris.

The three would be instrumental in Purefoods seven championship runs, including the Grand Slam in 2014.

30. Tim Cone and the Grand Slam – Tim Cone was plucked by SMC from Alaska and was brought to the Purefoods franchise in 2012, and he would immediately bring his winning ways to the team. In just his second conference, he would guide the team then known as B-Meg Llamados to the championship of the Commissioner’s Cup.

The following season, he would lead the team to another crown in the season ending 2013 Governors’ Cup, not knowing that it would be the start of a four-peat run.

As soon as the team got accustomed to winning, San Mig Coffee embraced the triangle offense and bought into Cone’s defensive philosophy. The result was a Grand Slam, which put the old Purefoods franchise as one of only four squads to do such after Crispa (1976 and 1983), San Miguel (1989) and Alaska (1996). Cone also became the only coach in PBA history to win two Grand Slams.