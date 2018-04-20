Ginebra replaces import Shane Edwards as Slaughter still injured

BARANGAY Ginebra is headed towards a new direction.

The Gin Kings have yet to play a game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, but head coach Tim Con has already decided to make an import change right away.

That’s because seven-foot slotman Greg Slaughter has yet to recover from an injury and the Gin Kings will be needing a big reinforcement in hope of bringing their home in the coming conference.

The Gin Kings have tapped the services of 6-foot-10 Charles Garcia, an NBA D-League standout who played for the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s farm team.

“We’ve decided to make a change in import,” Cone wrote to FoxSports.ph. “When we first contracted Shane Edwards, we believed Greg would be healthy and available to play, and Shane could play alongside him. But with Greg’s injury, we feel that we need someone to replace Greg rather than play alongside him.”

“We’re bringing in a 6’10 big man in Charles Garcia, who will arrive Saturday evening. He’s a player I’ve scouted in the past,” added Cone.

Every year, Cone usually visits the NBA D-League showcase to scout for imports and Garcia, a siolid inside player, is one of those who caught his fancy.

A well-travelled import, the 29-year-old Garcia has played in leagues from Germany, Spain, the Korean and Taiwanese leagues, and has been a steady presence in the NBA D-League. He applied for the NBA Draft eight years ago, but was left undrafted.

Replacing Edwards is the logical thing to do as the import, who previously played for the Alaska Aces two seasons ago, was also needed to attend to personal matters in the United States.

Sheryl Reyes, who represents Edwards in the Philippines, explained that the import asked permission from the Ginebra management and it just happened that Slaughter won’t be back in time, hence the Gin Kings were forced to look for a replacement.