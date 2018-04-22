Filoil Preseason Cup: Mapua scrapes past UP for first win

Mapua had to weather a late Fighting Maroons fightback to eke out a 79-78 victory Sunday at the 2018 Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup in San Juan.

With the Cardinals leading by 75-67 heading into the final minute, Juan Gomez de Liano sank two triples to keep UP within striking distance, 75-73.

Exe Biteng then scored on the other end to give the Cardinals a four-point lead and effectively put the game away.

Biteng scored 19 points, while Eric Jabel and Lawrence Victoria added 13 and 12, respectively.

Bright Akhuetie led the Maroons with 30 points and 18 rebounds in a losing effort.

Juan Gomez de Liano tallied 13 points, while and Paul Desiderio, chipped in 12 points and 10 assists. Both players played their third game in two days.

Mapua will face the EAC Generals on April 29.

UP, now 0-2 in the tournament, won’t be playing again until May 4.

SCORES:

Mapua (79) – Biteng 19, Jabel 13, Victoria 12, Serrano 8, Salenga 8, Bonifacio 7, Pelayo 5, Pajarillo 3, Bunag 2, Lugo 2, Aguirre 0, Garcia 0.

UP (78) – Akhuetie 30, Desiderio 13, Gomez de Liano Ju 12, Murrell 9, Lim 4, Gozum 4, Manzo 3, Vito 2, Gomez de Liano Ja 1, Jaboneta 0, Dario 0, Longa 0.

Quarter scores: 19-15; 35-32; 55-56; 79-78.