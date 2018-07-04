5 Rookie of the Year winners who didn’t become stars

The NBA Rookie of the Year award was a hotly debated topic this past season, mainly due to the (mostly off-court) rivalry between Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons.

And while Simmons ultimately won the award, it is by no means a guarantee that he will have the better career. Let us take a look at five former ROY winners who did not end up becoming stars in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon (2017)

It may seem unfair to include Brogdon in this list after just two seasons in the NBA, but he essentially won by default on an unusually poor year for rookie performances. The 36th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Brogdon averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game as a surprise contributor for the Milwaukee Bucks in his rookie year. Those numbers would hardly cut it for the Rookie of the Year award on any other year, but it is what it is.

The University of Virginia alum averaged 13 points, 3.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds in his second year, but played only 48 regular season games due to injury. While he may never be a star, Brogdon projects to be a serviceable player that can fit in almost any team for the rest of his career.

Michael Carter-Williams (2014)

Michael Carter-Williams’ rookie year could not have gone better from an individual standpoint. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in his first year, becoming just the third rookie in NBA history to lead all first-year players in those three statistical categories.

Although his raw numbers were impressive, there were already some pundits who were critical about his performance and long-term potential. They pointed to the fact that MCW was a 22-years old in his rookie year, older than the common 19-20 year-old rookies, thus indicating that the prospects of his physical development and skill potential were not as tantalizing as those of his younger counterparts. The Sixers also played the fastest pace in the league that season, therefore inflating the raw numbers of their players due to sheer volume. And even if it is normal for top picks to play for bad teams — that’s why they were in the lottery in the first place — despite MCW’s production, the Sixers were still historically bad during that year (they lost an NBA record 26 straight games).

As it turned out, along with injury problems, the concerns about Carter-Williams were all valid. He was traded in the middle of his second season and has regressed in every year since. The Syracuse University product has now played for four teams in six seasons, and is set to suit up for the Houston Rockets this upcoming season.

Tyreke Evans (2010)

As the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Tyreke Evans joined Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James as the only rookies to average at least 20 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game for the. After joining such an exclusive club, many projected Evans as a future NBA superstar.

Unfortunately, due to numerous injuries and an inconsistent jumpshot, Evans has been unable to fulfill the promise that he showed in his rookie year. After his first stint at Sacramento, the University of Memphis alum spent a few years with the New Orleans Pelicans, was traded back to the Kings for a brief comeback stint, and then emerged as a bright spot for a lost Memphis Grizzlies team this past season. He recently signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Emeka Okafor (2005)

Emeka Okafor was the second overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. In his rookie year, Okafor averaged 15.1 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Charlotte Bobcats, then on its first year as an expansion franchise. He showed great instincts as a defender and used his tenacity in rebounding to create scoring opportunities for himself . He even got selected to join the 2004 USA Men’s Olympic basketball team that infamously settled for a bronze-medal finish and kickstarted the reboot of the entire Team USA basketball program.

While Okafor did continue to become a solid defender and rebounder for his career, his offensive game never developed the way most Charlotte fans had hoped,thus preventing him from becoming a star. The UConn product spent eight years with the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets before being traded to the Washington Wizards in 2012. In the build-up to the 2013-2014 season, it was revealed that Okafor had a herniated disk in his neck. The injury forced Okafor to sit out several seasons. He eventually made his comeback this past season as a mid-season pick-up by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mike Miller (2001)

It should be no surprise that the Rookie of the Year winner for one of the, if not the, worst draft classes in NBA history is on this list. The draft class has produced only three All-Star appearances combined, all of which came in 2004 (Michael Redd, Kenyon Martin, and Jamaal Magloire). Here are the 14 players taken in the lottery of the draft, in order: Kenyon Martin, Stromile Swift, Darius Miles, Marcus Fizer, Mike Miller, DerMarr Johnson, Chris Mihm, Jamal Crawford, Joel Przybilla, Keyon Dooling, Jerome Moiso, Etan Thomas, Courtney Alexander, Mateen Cleaves. Yikes.

As for Mike Miller, although he was by no means a star, he was still a terrific player for most of his career. His best years came during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies early in his career. Miller is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, and was also a member of the 2012 and 2013 Miami Heat championship squads. He last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2016-2017 season.

