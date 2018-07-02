Tale of the Tape: Rookie LeBron vs. Ben Simmons

It’s hard to deny the comparisons between LeBron James and Ben Simmons as both are big, dynamic playmakers who have eerily similar games.

The two have shared a great relationship on and off the court. But the idea of them teaming up may still remain a fantasy in lieu of James’ decision to join the Lakers.

For the better part of the decade, LeBron James has been nothing short of dominant. He has shown the capability to do everything on the court which are highlighted by his impressive NBA resume – including four MVP awards and eight straight trips to the NBA Finals.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons has shown glimpses of what he can become by consistently lighting up the box score and helping the Philadelphia 76ers to their first playoff run in six years.

Here at FOX Sports PH, we take a look on The King and the Fresh Prince’s rookie campaigns:

Scoring

Many would remember James’ first ever NBA game against the Sacramento Kings. Despite the loss, he scored 25 points on 60% shooting from the field while tallying six rebounds and nine assists. He never looked back as he led the moribund Cavaliers at the time and went on to become the youngest player in league history to notch at least 40 markers in a game against the Nets. He ended the year with an average of 20.9 points per game.

While not really known as a scorer, Simmons wasn’t too shabby himself by posting an average of 15.8 points per game. He only had two 30-point games for his rookie campaign though, with the highest at 32 points against Chicago on a late February game. His scoring prowess is hindered due to his lack of a consistent jump shot and he had guys like Embiid, Saric, Covington, and Redick who could relieve him of his scoring duties.

Clearly, James gets the edge here.

Passing

By looking at the stats, it is clear that Simmons was the better passer on his rookie campaign. At the conclusion of the 2018 NBA season, Simmons was ranked fifth overall in assists and that’s quite impressive for a rookie.

James had only six double-digit assist games in the 2004 season compared to Simmons’ 26. While it can be argued today that James is a much superior passer, scoring was a bigger priority for him back in his rookie year given the lack of gifted scorers for the Cavaliers squad back then.

Simmons gets the pass here.

Rebounding

With a much smaller frame and having played the guard position early on, James only corralled an average of 5.5 boards in his rookie season.

Simmons on the other hand is slated at 6’10”, which is the height of a typical NBA center, making him easily one of the league’s top rebounders with an average of 8.1.

Thanks to his height advantage, Ben Simmons gets the edge here.

Defense

It’s hard to argue who’s better than the other by solely looking at their defensive stats.

Rookie James was able to stand his ground despite facing some of the greatest wing men at the time in Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter.

Meanwhile, the Aussie has proven to be a matchup nightmare for most players as he can protect the paint with his height and IQ while he could deter outside shooters with his lengthy wingspan. It’s really hard to shoot over the outstretched arms of Ben Simmons.

With that said, it’s a tie for these two.

Stats

LeBron James: 20.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.7 bpg, 41.7% FG, 75.4% FT

Ben Simmons: 15.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 0.7 bpg, 55% FG, 56% FT

It is worth noting that the Rookie 20-5-5 points-rebounds-assists club is composed of Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Tyreke Evans, and LeBron James. James’ sub par shooting percentages can be attributed to the fact that he singlehandedly carried the Cavs’ offense back then.

Similarly, Ben Simmons is one of the rare rookies to post norms of at least 16-7-7. The other ones are Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. However, his atrocious free throw and three-point shooting clearly needs some work, especially given this day and age.

I would give the edge to James here given the terrible team he’s had to carry as compared to Simmons.

Undoubtedly, LeBron James is a far more superior player than Ben Simmons today but the gap between their rookie campaigns are not that far off. Both of their presences have improved their teams’ win-loss records from the season prior despite the talent gap between their rosters.

If you try and reverse their roles and situations, their stats could be reversed as well and it is a matter of perspective between these two great players on who’s had a much better rookie campaign.

