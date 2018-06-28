Throwback Thursday: The ‘07 “We Believe” Warriors

Today, the Golden State Warriors are basically synonymous with winning. They’ve won three out of the last four NBA championships, have won a record 73 regular season games, and have arguably the greatest collection of talent in NBA history. But, believe it or not, there was a time when winning championships was simply a pipe dream for the Warriors.

And for at least one season, the 2006-2007 Warriors made their fans believe that this dream could become a reality.

Before the said season, the Warriors had been a picture of ineptitude in the NBA, having missed the playoffs for 12 straight seasons. They had a stellar, but enigmatic, backcourt pairing in Baron Davis and Jason Richardson, but not much else. The rest of the roster was a bunch of misfits and outcasts — second round picks, undrafted players, unwanted players from other teams, and injured veterans. Even their coach, Don Nelson, though already accomplished, was being viewed like an old mad scientist during this time.

After a mildly surprising 19-20 start to the season, the Warriors traded for two skilled veterans from the Indiana Pacers, Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson. Harrington was a versatile big man who let his game do the talking. Jackson was a controversial player who figured prominently in the infamous “Malice in the Palace” brawl during the 2004-2005 season, but was also a dynamic wing player who could play inside and out. Although the team initially struggled after the trade, a late season surge saw the various personalities on the Warriors coalesce into an unconventional, gritty, and stubborn group that played position-less basketball (It was only seen as a crazy idea back then) that barely scored more points than they gave up.

The Warriors won 16 of their last 21 games and squeaked into the playoffs as an eighth seed with a 42-40 record. They were going to match-up with the first-seeded Dallas Mavericks (67-15), led by season MVP Dirk Nowitzki. The Warriors were severe underdogs, and no one really gave them a chance to win the series — except for themselves.

Thus, the mantra “We Believe.”

Although the team’s first playoff appearance in 13 years was already seen as a big win by the franchise and the fans, the Warriors’ players were not satisfied. They wanted to win the series for themselves and for coach Don Nelson, who coached the Mavericks for six seasons before contract disagreements forced him to make the move to Golden State.

With their “we against the world” underdog mentality and their unorthodox style of play, the Warriors shocked the world by beating the Mavericks in six games, becoming the first eighth-seeded team to upset a first-seeded team in a seven game series. Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson played the best playoff series of their respective careers, while Don Nelson’s knowledge on Nowitzki’s tendencies enabled him to create defensive schemes that flustered the German into the worst playoff series of his career.

There was so much that aligned for the 2006-2007 Warriors that endeared them to the NBA universe — the players, the fans, the coaches, the franchise’s history, the playstyle, etc. And even if the Warriors were later on eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the second round, their historic feat, together with these factors, were enough to make them one of the most memorable teams in NBA history.

In a league defined by championships, dynasties, and dominance, the “We Believe” Warriors team was as close to a perfect Cinderella story as the NBA can get.

Photo Credit: Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images

——

