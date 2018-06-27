Worst NBA free-agency signings since 2000

In the NBA, free agency can alter the future of a franchise — for better or for worse.

Besides the draft, which can be considered as the long game, teams can rebuild through free agency. One move or acquisition can even elevate a franchise from mediocrity to greatness.

With that said, it’s not surprising why all NBA teams are doing their best to save and shave the oh-so-important cap space in preparation for the event.

We recently wrote about the best free agency signings since 2000 that did just that. But due to bad luck, injuries, attitude, or some other factors, things don’t always go as planned.

The 2018 free agency though doesn’t open until July 1st. So before we head to what is expected to be a chaotic battle for the stars and superstars (and disappointments), let us revisit five of the worst free agency signings in the NBA since 2000 to serve as warning for some of the teams.

Josh Smith to the Detroit Pistons (2013)

4 years, $54 million

After nine seasons of producing all-around numbers for the Atlanta Hawks, Josh Smith was signed by the Detroit Pistons to a lucrative contract in 2013. The Pistons were hoping that Smith, who was only 27 at the time, could blossom into a full-fledged superstar and a leader for the franchise that was full of young players back then.

Well, you can say that Smith definitely tried to play like a superstar for the team — but in the bad way. He constantly took ill-advised shots (all those contested long twos!) and sometimes played half-heartedly — habits that his abilities just didn’t make him privileged to have. In his first season in Detroit, Smith shot only 41.9% from the field, 26.4% from three, and 53.2% from the free throw line. He was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets just two months into his second season with the Pistons.

Ben Wallace to the Chicago Bulls (2006)

4 years, $60 million

Despite coming off four straight All-Star seasons with the Pistons, many people at the time already questioned this transaction for Ben Wallace by the Chicago Bulls. He was an undersized 32-year old center without any dependable offensive skill, who relied a lot on his athleticism and played in an environment perfect for him in Detroit. Why the Bulls thought that giving him an expensive four-year contract is beyond me. Nonetheless, after underwhelming in one and a half seasons in Chicago (5.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 42.2% field goals, 41.3% free throws), Wallace was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Timofey Mozgov to the Lakers (2016)

4 years, $64 million

The NBA’s salary cap saw an unprecedented spike in 2016, which led to many teams spending a lot more than usual for role players during that off-season. We can even fill this entire list with just 2016 signings. Nonetheless, despite the bloated contracts that a lot of other unremarkable players got that summer, Timofey Mozgov’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers stands out as the worst of the worst.

Mozgov was a 30-year old plodding big man who was neither skilled nor athletic enough to keep up with the way the NBA game was trending towards being played back in 2016 (and the way it is being played now). Signing him to a massive long-term contract back then was perhaps the height of the Lakers’ era of incompetence. The big man from Russia played only one 54 games for the Lakers (7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks, 20.4 minutes per game), before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017.

Wesley Matthews to the Dallas Mavericks (2015)

4 years, $70 million

Wesley Matthews started off his career as an overachieving undrafted player for the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a feel-good underdog story in a league full of hyped players and pre-ordained superstars. And then he suffered a season-ending achilles injury in his last season at Portland. And then he was signed by the Mavericks to his current contract. Now, he is seen as an overpaid role player who is a detriment to the development of the team.

Matthews has been a serviceable player for the Mavs (12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists,) but getting paid nearly $20 million dollars a year means that the team expects you to perform at an All-Star level, or at least close to one. Matthews is definitely not that. And while it is not his fault that the achilles injury has hampered his athletic abilities (he also had a season-ending stress fracture on his right leg this past season), it does not change the fact that his production is far from what the Mavs expected from him or that Dallas shouldn’t have signed him to that much money in the first place.

Elton Brand to the Philadelphia 76ers (2008)

5 years, $80 million

Elton Brand was one of the best big men in the NBA in the early 2000’s and is probably underrated by most people at this point. After a successful seven-year stint in Los Angeles (20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, two all-stars, and an All-NBA second team selection), Brand eventually joined the Sixers in 2008 due to contract disputes with the Clippers.

Unfortunaately for the Sixers, injuries haunted Brand’s tenure with the team and he was never able to recapture his old form. In four seasons in Philly, Brand averaged only 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds before being waived through the amnesty clause in 2012.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.