Game-changers: Top NBA free agency signings of the 2000s

In the NBA, free agency can alter the future of a franchise.

Besides the draft, which can be considered as the long game, teams can rebuild through free agency. One move or acquisition can even elevate a franchise from mediocrity to greatness.

With that said, it’s not surprising why all NBA teams are doing their best to save and shave the oh-so-important cap space in preparation for the event.

The 2018 free agency though doesn’t open until July 1st, so before we head to what is expected to be a chaotic battle for the stars and superstars, let us revisit five of the best free agency signings of the past 18 years.

LeBron James to Miami Heat (2010)

From Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron is a franchise-altering player, so when he decided to take his talents to South Beach and join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the Heat became instant title contenders. The formation of their own “Big Three” headed by James rewarded Miami with four straight NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Chris Bosh to Miami Heat (2010)

From Toronto Raptors

Well, we can’t really mention Miami’s acquisition of LeBron without including Bosh, right?

Sure enough, Bosh’s number slipped after leaving the Raps, but no one can deny that he was pivotal for Miami in their four trips to the Finals. In fact, one could even argue that the Heat could not have won two titles without Bosh.

Kevin Durant to Golden State Warriors (2016)

From Oklahoma City Thunder

The Golden State Warriors were only one year removed from their title win when Durant decided to join them, so this free agent acquisition catapulted the Bay Area team from powerhouse to nearly indestructible — just because no team is perfect.

While Durant’s decision to join the Warriors feels like cheating and unfair, it’s hard to ignore his contribution to the team. His back-to-back NBA Finals MVP honors are a testament to that.

Steve Nash to Phoenix Suns (2004)

From Dallas Mavericks

The legendary “seven seconds or less” Suns would have never come to existence had Phoenix failed to sign Nash (who they traded to Dallas in 1998). The Hall of Fame-bound point guard became a revolutionary figure in the game and turned heads under Coach Mike D’Antoni’s fast-paced offensive system.

Despite never winning a title with Phoenix, Nash led the Suns to great success in the regular season en route to his two straight MVP honors in 2005 and 2006.

Chauncey Billups to Detroit Pistons (2002)

From Minnesota Timberwolves

Perhaps one of the most underrated free agency signings of the last two decades, Billups bounced around the league before arriving at Detroit which he called home for almost six and half seasons.

Billups failed to live up to the hype of being a top-three pick in his first few seasons in the NBA, but Detroit struck gold when they signed him in a modest deal after a remarkable season with Minnesota. The Colorado product earned the “Mr. Big Shot” nickname in his time with Detroit, eventually winning a ring and a Finals MVP.

