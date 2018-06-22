Wojnarowski finds loophole on ESPN draft night rule to drop patended ‘Woj Bombs’

Adrian Wojnarowski is undefeated.

The king of NBA scoops found a way to become the biggest name not called by Adam Silver on Thursday after finding a clever fix around an NBA draft night rule laid out by his mother company ESPN.

News circulated earlier this week that the network instructed its reporters to not bare the picks online should they find out about the teams’ choices before an official announcement is made. This was in line with keeping ESPN’s exclusive broadcast rights, according to a report from Awful Announcing..

With the directive in place, NBA Twitter expected Woj’s feed to be free of spoilers.

Boy, were we all wrong.

Hours before the draft took place, Wojnarowski tweeted out a supposed ‘mock draft’ detailing the players that top lottery teams preferred. This was probably his first workaround the edict since he didn’t release the information during the draft itself.

Here’s how the Top 6 of tonight’s NBA Draft is taking shape: 1. Suns: Deandre Ayton. 2. Kings: Marvin Bagley Jr.; 3. Hawks: Luka Doncic; 4. Jaren Jackson, Jr.; 5. Mavericks: Mo Bamba; 6. Magic: Trae Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

From that point on, you could see that he was far from over. Woj seemingly dug into his thesaurus and lawyered ESPN by not explicitly stating that a team would draft a certain player.

Memphis is locked in on selecting Jaren Jackson Jr., league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Orlando is focused on selecting Texas center Mo Bamba with the sixth pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Source: Cleveland prefers Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Washington is locked on Troy Brown with the 15th pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

The Spurs are fixated on Lonnie Walker with the 18th pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Atlanta has zeroed in on Maryland’s Kevin Huerter with the 19 pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Source: The Lakers are unlikely to resist Mo Wagner with the 25th pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Source: Boston is tantalized by Robert Williams with the 27th pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Absolute genius.

Whether or not Wojnarowski will face sanctions or reprimands remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: you can never keep him out of the game.

Fun fact: while you’re admiring @wojespn’s use of the thesaurus… also know that this all stems from his time at Bristol Central HS & his gem of an English teacher, Ms. Dickau. There he’s funded an AMAZING writing program, labs, scholarships & educational trips for students. 🐐 — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) June 22, 2018

This is Woj’s flu game — Michael Dyer (@Mike_Dyer13) June 22, 2018

Woj is the night’s biggest winner. Easily. Huge power move from Woj. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 22, 2018

C’mon Woj …. to whom have the Warriors affixed their heart? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 22, 2018

use “looking like a snack” next @wojespn — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 22, 2018

Woj’s timeline is a textbook on how to talk when you think someone’s wearing a wire — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 22, 2018

