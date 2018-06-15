THROWBACK: Celtics demolish LA in 2008 NBA Finals

It’s been 10 years since the Celtics returned to basketball glory.

Boston obliterated the Los Angeles Lakers in a one-sided Game 6 to clinch their first title in 21 years, 131-92. The 39-point victory was the second-largest winning margin in NBA Finals history.

Kevin Garnett led the rampage with 26 points and 14 rebounds, but he wasn’t alone in the effort. Ray Allen also had 26, Rajon Rondo added 21, while Paul Pierce chipped in 17.

SOME NUMBERS:

35: Paul Pierce was a game-high plus-35 in 38 minutes played. This was despite shooting 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from the field. Garnett was a plus-32.

173: Ray Allen’s offensive rating was a staggering 173 for the game. He barely missed; he knocked down seven of his nine attempts from downtown and added two assists for good measure.

Allen finished with blistering averages of 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 50.7 percent field goal shooting, 52.4 percent shooting on threes and 86.7 percent (26-for-30) shooting from the line in six games.

6: Rondo swiped six steals in Game 6, surpassing his output for the first five games (three).

43: Three-point shooting was the key for the whole series. As a team, the Celtics (43 percent) outshot the Lakers (34.7) from beyond the arc despite throwing up three less shots (121 attempts).

43: Kobe Bryant played 43 minutes for the game the whole series, but he was contained for the larger part of the series. He put up his usual numbers (25.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds) but tired legs and double (and triple) teams held him to just 40.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three.

22: Bryant had the same number of points and field-goal attempts in this game.

2: Doc Rivers’ playmakers turned it up in the finals and really played a huge role in finding the open man. Two players (Rondo and Pierce) had more assists (40 and 38, respectively) than two of the Lakers’ top dimers – Kobe had 30, while Gasol had 28.

13: The Celtics went 13-1 in the postseason at home.

99: Garnett was everywhere on defense. He normed 1.7 steals and a block in six games and had a 99 defensive rating – number one among all players from both teams.

For context, every Laker had a paltry defensive rating of above 110.

8: Boston failed to make the playoffs in eight season during their 21-year title drought.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

