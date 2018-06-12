NBA

Peacemaker: Dennis Rodman attends Singapore Summit

Believe it or not, Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is in Singapore to witness the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

An avid basketball fan, Kim Jong Un has been a long time follower of the dominant Chicago Bulls back in the 1990s. Rodman, who was intergral part of the second Bulls three-peat, was a rebel in and off the court – which caught the attention of the Supreme Leader. And in 2013, Kim invited Rodman to Pyongyang for their first meeting.

The rest, as they say, was history.

The five-time NBA champion who calls both leaders his ‘friends’ cannot wait for the success of this historic summit which is happening right now in Sentosa.

