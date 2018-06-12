Peacemaker: Dennis Rodman attends Singapore Summit

Believe it or not, Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is in Singapore to witness the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Former NBA star @dennisrodman touched down in Singapore🇸🇬 early this morning. He is here in support of both Mr @realDonaldTrump and Mr Kim Jong Un, whom he considers his friends.#TrumpKimSummit #SingaporeSummithttps://t.co/Cn31gyylBT pic.twitter.com/HjLPP3BlZL — The Straits Times (@STcom) June 11, 2018

An avid basketball fan, Kim Jong Un has been a long time follower of the dominant Chicago Bulls back in the 1990s. Rodman, who was intergral part of the second Bulls three-peat, was a rebel in and off the court – which caught the attention of the Supreme Leader. And in 2013, Kim invited Rodman to Pyongyang for their first meeting.

The rest, as they say, was history.

1 year ago June 15 I gave this book "Art of the Deal" to Minister Kim Il Guk in Pyongyang, NK. Hoping everyone reads it before the historic Singapore Summit on June 12. We've got the greatest negotiator of all time @realDonaldTrump to show the world how it's done#Peace #Love pic.twitter.com/ERxXNnR20k — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 9, 2018

The five-time NBA champion who calls both leaders his ‘friends’ cannot wait for the success of this historic summit which is happening right now in Sentosa.

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

