Kevin Durant’s Top 5 best playoff performances

Only a handful NBA players can truly say that they possess the clutch gene, and Kevin Durant is certainly among the selected few.

The “Slim Reaper” has been nothing short of spectacular for the Golden State Warriors, proving time and time again that he shines the brightest at the biggest stage.

It’s easy to downplay his accomplishments given that he is surrounded by so much talent, but Durant would undoubtedly go down as one of the most skilled offensive players of all time when it’s all said and done.

Take a look at KD’s finest moments in the NBA postseason.

5. 2011 NBA Western Conference First Round Game 1 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets)

The former Texas Longhorn was truly unstoppable the entire series, constantly torching the Nuggets to a tune of 32.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

His finest performance came in Game 1, where he finished with 41 markers and 9 boards, setting the tone for the young Thunder squad to eliminate Denver in just five games.

4. 2012 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

The following year, Durant and company faced an experienced Lakers team which they also conquered in just five games.

With the score dangerously close in the dying seconds of Game 4, Durant once again rose to the occasion with a 31-point and 13-rebound performance on 10-for-18 shooting.

He closed the door for good on the Lakers after draining a game-breaking three-pointer over the outstretched hands of Metta World Peace.

3. 2012 NBA Finals Game 1 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat)

Durant was pure business in his first NBA Finals appearance, leading the Thunder to a shocking Game 1 upset over the heavily favored Miami Heat.

Converting 60 percent of his shots from the field and 50 percent from three, he finished with a game high with 36 points and added eight rebounds.

Although the Thunder would eventually lose the next four games, Durant showed the world that his game transcends even at the grandest stage.

2. 2017 NBA Finals Game 3 (Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

KD was certainly the clear-cut choice for 2017 NBA Finals MVP after posting a ridiculous stat line of 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists through five games.

He solidified that claim after yet another virtuoso performance in Game 3, highlighted by that dagger of a three that basically sealed the Cavs’ fate.

1. 2018 NBA Finals Game 3 (Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

Durant’s left-wing pull-up three might just be the stuff of every Cleveland fan’s nightmare by now, as he once again buried the LeBron James-led squad with the same shot he made just a year ago.

READ: On Basketball: Durant shoots down Cavs with long 3… again.

In one of those rare nights where Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were both firing blanks, Durant willed the team to victory by tallying 43 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists.

It’s safe to say that it’s only a matter of time until Durant gets a taste of his second NBA title, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he also gets his second Finals MVP in the process.

