LOOK: Fan reactions to Celtics-Cavaliers Game One

The Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers by taking Game One of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series, 108-83, Monday morning.
Shannon Sharpe co-host of the FOX Sports show Undisputed and a LeBron fan posted this GIF.
Me after Cavs gm pic.twitter.com/hWiTJ2DxLu
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 14, 2018
Skip Bayless, of course, went on to say his piece on LeBron.
This game has turned into an embarrassment for LeBron James. I'm will go into detail live on Facebook when this game mercifully ends. See you then.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2018
As usual, fans of both teams went to Twitter to express their dismay/joy to what had happened.
Cavs fans: “we gonna sweep you. Cs suck”
Also Cavs fans: “you won one game. Chill”
Lol k
— Sam 💚 (@MsSamanthaMay) May 13, 2018
Cavs Win = LeBron The GOAT, Better Than Jordan, Doing It All By Himself.
Cavs Lose = LeBron Need Some Help, He Can’t Do It By Himself pic.twitter.com/jBuufI2MhE
— The Old Wags (@Huey_G_Newton) May 13, 2018
*Cavs sweep raptors*
Cavs fans : “Cavs in 4, Celtics suck”
*Lose 83-108*
Cavs fans : “Lebron has no help”
Lebron : 15/7/9 with 7 turnovers on 5/16 shooting Cavs -32 when he was on the court pic.twitter.com/Bu7mDAXdms
— Drew (@TBEScuffable) May 13, 2018
Relax. Cavs in 6.
— Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) May 13, 2018
Cavs vs. Celtics Game 1 reaction video (bleach drunk) pic.twitter.com/4srIJXWoQU
— 🏀🌴Joey Kinsley🌴🏀 (@SirYacht) May 13, 2018
Stats!
Should the Cavs retire the gray suits? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wjaQA075Xg
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2018
Jayson Tatum & LeBron Through The Years!
Age 9/10: Tatum meets LeBron
Age 14: Tatum asked LeBron to follow him on Twitter
Age 16: Tatum shines at LeBron's Skills Academy
Age 19: Tatum's NBA debut is against LeBron's Cavs
Age 20: Tatum outscores LeBron 16 to 15 in GM1 of the ECF pic.twitter.com/yDhWXQjWqj
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2018
May 21, 1992.
Game 2, ECF.
The Cavs slap the Bulls 107-81.
Michael Jordan's line.
20 PTS
7/22 FG
6/7 FT
11 REB
3 AST
3 STL
It's ok, Bron fans, even the greatest of all time had bad nights.
— Adam Spector – the Fist of Khonshu. (@Howsito) May 13, 2018
Also, for some ball is life:
Just when you think this day can't get any weirder.
I'm on a plane and this couple just broke up because the guy pointed out LeBron has more help than Boston because:
Cavs active payroll: 135.7mil
Celtics active payroll: 65.2mil pic.twitter.com/YVPXswMgOX
— Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) May 13, 2018