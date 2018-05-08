The Big 10: A look at LeBron’s 10 straight playoff wins against Toronto

The King of the North!

LeBron James’ dominance over the Toronto Barneys Raptors continued this year after Cleveland obliterated them in Game Four, 128-93, for a second consecutive postseason sweep.

This year’s exit should be even more painful for Dwane Casey’s squad. Entering the playoffs, many were still optimistic about their chances after a positive showing in the regular season; they had arguably the NBA’s deepest bench and they phased out archaic offensive philosophies in favor of a more balanced and cohesive system, which resulted into the winningiest season in Toronto’s franchise history.

One, however, would be a fool to believe that the Raps would carry over the success and momentum they gained in 81 regular season games. They’ve failed to show that they could in the past, and this playoff campaign was no different.

Today’s trashing marks the 10th straight victory for James over LeBronto Toronto. Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver pointed out that during this streak, he’s averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 56.7 percent field goal shooting. In the last three years, it just didn’t matter if the Raptors threw DeMarre Carroll, PJ Tucker, OG Anunoby, the sink or the trash can at LeBron; he’ll just wipe it off and continue to own Canada.

The streak started in 2016 after Toronto won two straight games to tie up their Eastern Conference Finals matchup to two games apiece.

25 May 2016 @ Cleveland: 116-78

The Cavs showed a sense of urgency early as jumped out to a 31-point halftime lead. James 23 points (on 10-of-17 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block and didn’t play in the fourth period for the victory.

Kevin Love led all scorers with 25 points, while Kyrie Irving added 23.

DeMar DeRozan (14 points, 2-of-8) and Kyle Lowry (13 points, 5-of-12) were non-factors.

27 May 2016 @ Toronto: 113-87

Cleveland came into the Air Canada Centre with a 0-4 record that season, but LeBron set the tone early and the team never let up. He finished with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 41 minutes to finish off the Raptors and book a ticket to the NBA Finals (where they eventually beat Golden State in a seven-game thriller for the title). Irving added 30 and nine dimes.

James’ averages in that series against the Raptors stood at 26.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block on 58.8 percent shooting.

1 May 2017 @ Cleveland: 116-105

After retaining last season’s core and adding key pieces, Toronto may have looked more equipped entering the semifinals.

They weren’t.

LeBron whipped out 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 13-23 shooting to beat the Raptors once more. Save for a second-quarter run by Toronto, the Cavs looked safe all game long – so safe that James almost took a sip of beer out of a lady’s drink in one instance.

3 May 2017 @ Cleveland: 125-103

Another rout.

James scored 39 points, knocked down 15-of-21 free throws and barely missed from the field (10-of-14) in 37 minutes to clip Toronto again. He also passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the playoff scoring record.

Three more players were in double figures for the Cavs. For the visiting team, DeMar DeRozan was abysmal (five points, 2-of-11 shooting in 31 minutes).

05 May 2017 @ Toronto: 115-94

Another rout.

This was even more demoralizing, though; LeBron smashed their hopes for contention right in front of the home crowd as the Cavs took advantage of Kyle Lowry’s absence to stun Toronto. He was a plus-20 in 41 minutes and scored 35 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out seven assists.

Four players, led by DeRozan’s 37, scored in double-figures for the Raps but they only made TWO threes out of 18 attempts in the game.

07 May 2017 @ Toronto: 109-102

The Raptors made LeBron sweat this game, but ‘The King’ didn’t want to play them again back at home.

He played for 46 minutes and logged 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Toronto came to as close as one, 93-92, but a LeBron three sparked a run to keep their opponents at bay.

LeBron averaged 36.0 points (on a ridiculous 57.3 percent shooting from the field and 48.1 percent shooting from downtown), 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block this series.

THIS YEAR

There’s only one thing you need to know this series:

LeBron James had a total of 136 points, 45 assists and 33 rebounds, while the Lowry-DeRozan duo had 138 points, 46 assists and 30 rebounds.

We’ll probably see his son sweep the Raptors when he gets to the NBA. (I’m kidding.) ((Am I?))