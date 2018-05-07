Ranking LeBron James’ Five Career Playoff Buzzer-beaters

LeChoke. LeBrick. LeBron James has been given plenty of nicknames for his supposed lack of “clutch” gene. He’s now changing that.

The King has written another page to his postseason epic after taking down Toronto at the buzzer to give Cleveland the win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. That is LeBron’s fifth playoff buzzer-beater, two more than Michael Jordan who had three career go-ahead shots in the final five seconds of fourth quarter or overtime.

With LeBron proving that he can take over and hit the big shots, we now look back at his five buzzer-beaters and rank them based on difficulty and importance.

5. Game 1, 2013 Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra drew a pretty good play to get James wide open for the buzzer-beating layup, but in the end, it was a relatively easy shot in the opening game of the East Finals.

That’s not to devalue the “clutchness” of the play. After all, the game is already in overtime, with Dwyane Wade fouled out and the Cavs trailing by one. However, it’s still a layup and everybody expected LeBron to take that shot.

4. Game 3, 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals – Toronto Raptor vs Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron’s latest game-winner could have been higher on this list had it not been against the Raptors, a team that the All-Star forward has used as a punching bag for almost two years now.

Besides that, he has eight seconds left to determine the best shot—not that a driving floater, off the wrong foot and off the glass is the best shot. There’s also less pressure in this game with the scores tied at 103 and the Cavs up 2-0 in the series.

3. Game 2, 2009 Eastern Conference Finals – Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This one is pretty memorable by virtue of being LeBron’s first playoff buzzer-beater. Nonetheless, that’s not all there is to it.

With one second left and Orlando leading by one after erasing a 23-point deficit, James’ three-pointer off an inbound pass was as clutch as it gets. It also allowed the Cavs to tie the series at 1-1 before eventually falling to the Magic in six games.

2. Game 4, 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals – Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

In danger of going down a 3-1 hole—a situation which only a few teams have come back from—the King delivered for the Cavs.

Sure, the game would have just went to overtime had LeBron missed the shot, but no one can deny only a few players would be able to drain that while being guarded by Jimmy Butler. It was also some sort of redemption for James who had eight turnovers and committed a crucial offensive foul with less than 15 seconds left.

1. Game 5, 2018 Eastern Conference First Round, Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

It was reminiscent of the finish to the finish of the 2009 East finals. In fact, the shot and the result were eerily similar.

However, the stakes are higher for Cleveland and their star player. The Cavs appeared in danger of losing in the first round, something which has never happened in LeBron’s career. There were even talks of what they would do in the offseason and what’s next for James.

In short, fans are starting to give up on LeBron and what seemed to be his fading effectiveness.

Despite all that, the 33-year-old forward responded and gave the Wine and Gold the lead for the first time in the series. It turned out to be an important win as the Pacers won the following match at Indianapolis to force a Game 7.