Playoffs: James is the last-gasp hero for Cavaliers

LeBron James was the last-gasp hero for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they forged a 3-0 series lead after a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.

With less than 10 seconds left on the clock, James dribbled the length of the court and looped up a shot which dropped into the basket just as the final buzzer sounded.

It capped a 38 point game from James, with Kevin Love adding 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Kyle Lowry sank 27 points for the Raptors, who will now have to make NBA history if they are to emerge triumphant from the seven-game series.

Without question, tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game goes to @Al_Horford, who gets the go-ahead bucket in OT, steals it on the other end, and hits his free throws to seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/8tCLOltaYn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers are also facing elimination after an equally dramatic 101-98 defeat to the Boston Celtics left them trailing 3-0.

The 76ers thought they had won the game in the final two seconds, but Marco Belinelli’s shot was ruled as a two-pointer, rather than three, and the game went to overtime.

They were trailing by one with less than six seconds left on the clock and had possession, but then Ben Simmons saw his pass intercepted by Al Horford, who sank both of his shots from the free throw line to seal it for the Celtics.