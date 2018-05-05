Playoffs: Davis puts Pelicans back in contention

Anthony Davis steered the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-100 win over the Golden State Warriors, for their first victory of the second round series.

Davis finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds, as the Pelicans reduced the Warriors’ series advantage to 2-1. Jrue Holiday also chipped in with 21 points for the Pelicans, while Ian Clark grabbed 18 points against his former club.

Although Klay Thompson scored 26 points for the Warriors, they were uncharacteristically poor with their shooting after missing 22 of 31 three-point attempts.

The Houston Rockets took a 2-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz after a crushing 113-92 win.

James Harden led the way for the Rockets after sinking 25 points and 12 assists, while Eric Gordon added a further 15 points.

It was a third win this season for the Rockets over the Jazz in Salt Lake City.