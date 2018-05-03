LeBron James’ first round performance was nuts

There’s no stopping ‘The King’.

Faced with the threat of getting eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career, James carried a Cleveland team whose core has mostly disappointing this season and pulled them to the second round.

Say all you want about them nearly getting beaten by a fifth-seed or underwhelming as a unit, but LeBron delivered – and in the only way that he knows how.

In seven games and 41.2 minutes per game, he went on a tear and averaged 34.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and a block. His shooting numbers were no joke, too, as he made 55.3 percent of his field goal attempts and knocked down 35.3 percent of his treys (on 4.9 attempts) while staying steady at the line at 81.8 percent (11 attempts per game).

Reddit user u/jakesports22 also pointed out that LeBron was responsible for a whopping 55.1 percent of the Cavs’ 94.9 points per game. 2.5 of LeBron’s assists approximately lead to threes, which totals to 52.3 points if combined with his personal points production.

To put that in perspective, James Harden accounts for 44.1 percent of Houston’s 110.3 points in six games against Minnesota. He tallied 31.0 points and 7.3 assists – 3.04 of which lead to threes to give him 48.6 points total points produced per game.

It’s probably not a stretch to say that Cleveland turns into a G-League team without him.

Aside from the titanic output due to his workload, LeBron’s also been crushing playoff records. In Game Five against the Pacers, he passed Jerry West for the second-most 40-point games in postseason history after going for 44 markers, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the team’s win. This put him at 21 games with such, just behind Michael Jordan’s 38.

In Game Seven, he also passed Scottie Pippen to become first in total in postseason steals, making him the all-time leader in three categories now (along with points and made free throws). He still has a shot at surpassing the minutes record and the all-time three-point record.

If none of these tidbits amaze you, then I don’t know what will.