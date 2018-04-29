Playoffs: Dominant Celtics beat Bucks in decider

The Boston Celtics secured a place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals after a dominant 112-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Game Seven decider.

A one-sided 31-point third quarter from the Celtics saw them build a 14-point lead heading into the final quarter, and there was no way back for the Bucks.

Terry Rozier and Al Horford both sank 26 points for the Celtics, while rookie Jayson Tatum added a further 20.

The Celtics will now face the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round, with Game One due to take place in Boston on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors overpowered the New Orleans Pelicans in Game One of their Western Conference semi-final after coasting to a 123-101 triumph.

Kevin Durant grabbed 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Draymond Green registered the fourth post-season triple-double of his career. Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the defending champions.

Ominously for the Pelicans, the Warriors are also expected to have Stephen Curry back from injury for Game Two.