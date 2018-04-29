Wizards of flaws: Everything wrong with Washington highlighted loss against Toronto

After a 102-92 Game 6 loss at home against the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards’ season is officially over.

It was a maddening season for the Wizards, to say the least. What was expected to be a season that would build upon the success and promise of the previous year turned into a roller coaster ride that nobody signed up for.

At their best, the Wizards were one of the most dangerous teams in the league, capable of going head to head with the best teams today. At their worst, they sleep walk in games and suffer blowouts against tanking teams. The Wizards stumbled into the 8th seed of the Eastern Conference to end the regular season, but promised to get their act together and bring the best version of themselves in the playoffs. The only problem was that the playoffs don’t normally bring out the best versions of teams, they bring out the real versions of them. And in reality, the 2017-2018 Washington Wizards were just too flawed to succeed against the best team in the East this season. Their Game 6 loss highlighted everything that was wrong with the team.

No bench mob

The Raptors’ second unit scored 34 points for the game. The Wizards’ bench scored only 20. Not only did the Raptors’ bench guys outplay their Wizards counterparts, they even outplayed the Wizards’ starters, particularly in the 4th quarter. The Raptors’ bench mob scored 17 points in the final frame while the Wizards, as an entire team, scored only 14.

Pascal Siakam (+18), Delon Wright (+12), and Fred VanVleet (+12) had the highest plus/minuses in the game, and all other bench players also had a positive plus/minus. In contrast, only Kelly Oubre (+1) had a positive plus/minus for the Wizards. In the regular season, the Raptors’ bench had the highest net rating in the league, while the Wizards had the 22nd.

The Wizards’ bench has been a problem for them over the past few seasons, and this year was no different.

Over-reliance on John Wall and Bradley Beal

John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 44 field goal attempts for the Wizards. The rest of the team shot only 35 times. While Wall and Beal are the two best players for the Wizards and should undoubtedly take the most shots for the team, there were far too many times in the game (and in the whole series) that the duo seemed to be playing 2 on 5 against the Raptors on offense. They either just dribbled around and tried to break the defense on their own or passed the ball back and forth to each other.

Some of this may be blamed to the general futility of the Wizards bench, but it is not like the team is devoid of talent. Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat is a solid frontcourt combination that actually has good chemistry with John Wall. Kelly Oubre has the tools to be able to contribute beyond just standing in the corner waiting for a kickout, particularly as an off-ball cutter. Tomas Satoransky has also proven that he is a capable creator and shooter when he started for the team while John Wall was out injured. Mike Scott just gets buckets. Otto Porter, who missed the game due to a leg injury and was paid max money last summer, has shown that the Wizards play better when he gets involved in the offense.

Yet somehow, Wall (32.7%) and Beal (32.4%) still logged whopping usage rates in Game 6. For comparison, the Raptors’ own star backcourt of Demar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry – who are probably even more notorious for playing iso-heavy hero ball than Wall and Beal – only had usage rates of 26.6% and 26.9% respectively. Whether it’s Coach Scott Brooks’ offensive schemes, or it’s Wall and Beal not trusting their teammates enough, something has to give.

Poor defensive coordination

If you look at the Wizards roster, you would think that they were a solid defensive team. Yet somehow, just like everything about this team this season, the whole does not equal the sum of its parts.

The Wizards entered the 4th quarter with a five point lead but still lost by 10 points. More than their predictable offense due to the aforementioned over-reliance on Wall and Beal, their defense started to unravel in the 4th quarter, as was the case for most of the season. The team had a defensive rating of 153 in the final quarter and allowed the Raptors to rebound 61.5% of their misses. They were also beat by the Raptors in almost all the major hustle stats. This was with the Raptors bench players playing most of the 4th quarter.

Front office futility

As much as it is easy to blame the disappointing season to the players or the coaching staff, it all boils down to the front office. Ernie Grunfeld has been one of the longest-tenured general managers in the NBA with 15 years of service with the Wizards, but he has basically nothing to show for it. The team has only made the playoffs eight times throughout that stretch, has never won more than 50 games, and has never advanced beyond the 2nd round of the playoffs. All the bad signings and all the dumbfounding tradesthat have failed to find the right supporting cast to capitalize on John Wall and Bradley Beal’s primes.

The Wizards face one of the most pivotal offseasons in their history this year. Their payroll is expected to balloon in the coming seasons due to the max contracts of Wall, Beal, and Porter. Kelly Oubre is due for an extension. Marcin Gortat ($14 million) and Ian Mahinmi ($16 million) are still booked for at least one more season each and they have virtually no trade value. In short, the team doesn’t have cap space and doesn’t have a lot of enticing assets to trade.

The team has been experiencing the same set of problems over the past few seasons. Unless drastic changes are made this summer (changing of the front office, blowing up the core of the team), one has to wonder, is this as good as it gets for the Washington Wizards?