Play-offs: Raptors win series, Pacers force Cavs decider

The Toronto Raptors brought the curtain down on their series with the Washington Wizards after a 102-92 win secured a 4-2 play-off triumph.

The Raptors triumphed from a half-time deficit for the first time in 24 away play-off games after their reserves made a huge contribution in the final two quarters.

Toronto were trailing by five points entering the final period, but their bench – led by point guard Fred VanVleet – turned the game around.

It was Kyle Lowry who finished as the Raptors’ top scorer though with 24 points.

🚨 Victor Oladipo: TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🚨

28 points

13 rebounds

10 assists pic.twitter.com/TSF1Y2fHrK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 28, 2018

Victor Oladipo grabbed the first post-season triple double of his career, as the Indiana Pacers took their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers into a decider.

Oladipo scored 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers recorded a crushing 121-87 win and leveled the series at 3-3.

LeBron James sank 22 points for the Cavaliers, but he was their only player to score more than 13.

“I’m so proud of you.” Donovan Mitchell’s mother approves of his series-clinching performance. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/nV25XS1Cue — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2018

The Oklahoma City Thunder are out of the play-offs after a 96-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz confirmed their elimination.

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points – 22 of which came in the third quarter – as the Jazz took the series 4-2. Russell Westbrook’s 46 points were in vain for the Thunder.