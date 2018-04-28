NBA

Play-offs: Raptors win series, Pacers force Cavs decider

The Toronto Raptors brought the curtain down on their series with the Washington Wizards after a 102-92 win secured a 4-2 play-off triumph.

The Raptors triumphed from a half-time deficit for the first time in 24 away play-off games after their reserves made a huge contribution in the final two quarters.

Toronto were trailing by five points entering the final period, but their bench – led by point guard Fred VanVleet – turned the game around.

It was Kyle Lowry who finished as the Raptors’ top scorer though with 24 points.

Victor Oladipo grabbed the first post-season triple double of his career, as the Indiana Pacers took their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers into a decider.

Oladipo scored 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers recorded a crushing 121-87 win and leveled the series at 3-3.

LeBron James sank 22 points for the Cavaliers, but he was their only player to score more than 13.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are out of the play-offs after a 96-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz confirmed their elimination.

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points – 22 of which came in the third quarter – as the Jazz took the series 4-2. Russell Westbrook’s 46 points were in vain for the Thunder.

