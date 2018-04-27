In some ways, Curry’s injury has been a blessing in disguise for the NBA

Is the NBA better without Steph Curry? No. But his absence has at least made these playoffs more entertaining and more compelling.

Before formally starting, let me get some things out of the way: Steph Curry is one of my favorite players in the NBA. Nothing gives me as much joy in watching basketball than witnessing Steph Curry take over games while jacking up (and making) one impossible shot after another. He is one of the three best players of this generation and is already one of the most influential players in basketball history.

Without Curry, the Golden State Warriors are vulnerable – more than they will be if any one of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, or Klay Thompson go down and miss some time. We can argue about who the better individual player is between Durant and Curry, but there is no arguing that Steph is the most important player for the Warriors. He doesn’t only play within the system – he is the system. If the Warriors’ success before adding Kevin Durant wasn’t enough proof of that, then their recent struggles to close the regular season and lack of dominance against the Kawhi-less San Antonio Spurs should have made it clear. (This is where I add that, while I respect his rights to do so, I am still very much against KD’s decision to sign with the Warriors.)

Without Steph on the Warriors, the league is suddenly wide open for several teams to win the championship. At least five teams right now – Golden State, Houston, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia – have their own case for winning it all. If only Kawhi played for the Spurs, if Kyrie Irving (and Gordon Hayward for that matter) didn’t get injured for Boston, and if the Raptors could prove that they don’t routinely choke in the playoffs, then we would have eight different teams with legitimate chances to win.

As it is, more and more people are talking themselves into thinking that New Orleans could legitimately beat the Warriors if Steph doesn’t get to play or at least misses the first few games. And with the way New Orleans finished the regular season and manhandled Damian Lillard and the Blazers, it’s hard to blame them.

Should they make it past the Pelicans, are they going to be favored against Houston in the Western Conference Finals? What about Lebron and the Cavs in the Finals? The Cavs are dysfunctional right now – pretty much the whole season, really – but it’s almost never a good plan to bet against Lebron James in the playoffs (just ask Indiana). Or what if the Sixers make it out of the East instead of Lebron’s Cavs? How well would a Curry-less Warriors team fare against Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and a Sixers team overflowing with confidence? Even the most die-hard Warriors fans must admit that choosing the Warriors in those scenarios stems more from belief than actual confidence and probability.

Again, I (and we all should) want Steph Curry to complete his recovery and return to full strength as soon as possible. He is due to return soon, and as fun as it is to think about the situations above, and as entertaining as the playoffs have been so far, the NBA will always be better off when one of its best and most popular players actually play the game of basketball. Plus, no one wants their team’s championship to be discussed as, “the one they won because Steph Curry was injured” for the rest of time.

The biggest takeaway from Curry’s injury might be just how talented the NBA is right now. Old heads can hate on the predominant style of play seen around the league today, but there is no other way around it: the league is in a very good place. Steph’s absence has put the spotlight on many other stars, and the NBA doesn’t seem to have skipped a beat. There are plenty of stars for everyone, many of which are still very young or in the middle of their prime. Curry’s injury has given us a glimpse into what the NBA will look like once Golden State’s dynasty ends – and it will probably end sooner than you think.