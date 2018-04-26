Victor Oladipo: Lebron’s block was a goaltend

Lebron James may have scored the buzzer-beating winner in Game 5 of the first-round play-offs on Wednesday night, but did he commit a violation moments before?

The record books will show the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 98-95 thanks to Lebron’s last-gasp three-pointer, but was his chasedown block on Victor Oladipo seconds before legal?

Take a look for yourself.

Oladipo himself was left in no doubt as the legality of the play.

“I got a step on him (LeBron James), felt like I even got grabbed on the way to the rim, tried to shoot a layup, it hit the backboard, then he blocked it. There’s replays… I guess it’s a tough plays at the time for them, but it was a goaltend. I mean, it’s hard to even speak on it. It just sucks, honestly. It really sucks,” he said.

Oladipo on the the LeBron block / goaltend: "It's hard to even speak on it, it just sucks. Honestly, It really sucks…" pic.twitter.com/SlnJ85vpMm — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 26, 2018

As for James, he said he thought it was clean – albeit with a big smile that seemed to suggest otherwise.

The Pacers thought @KingJames's block was clearly goaltending. What did the man himself think?#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/zOXyLFDpZS — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 26, 2018

Whether the violation should have been called or not, one thing is clear – Lebron’s game-winning three pointer was good: