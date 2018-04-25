Roundtable: Picks for this year’s NBA awards winners (part 2)

Our FOX Sports Digital Ambassadors made their picks earlier for this year’s Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year.

Today, we’re continuing with our picks for the Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

1. Who’s your Coach of the Year?

Angelo Guinhawa: Boston’s Brad Stevens is the Coach of the Year for me. I like how Dwane Casey transformed the Toronto offense in just a year and how Mike D’Antoni seamlessly integrated Chris Paul to the Houston lineup, but Stevens led a banged-up Celtics team to another 50-win season despite all the injuries to his best players. In fact, the Celts improved their record from the previous campaign. Stevens is a sideline genius, there’s no doubt about that.

Anton Tioseco: Quin Snyder. For me, it was a toss-up between the 2 coaches who had to deal with losing Gordon Hayward for the season – Snyder and Brad Stevens. I ultimately picked Snyder because no one had the Utah Jazz anywhere near the playoff picture coming into season, yet here they are. He did so while overseeing the delopment of Donovan Mitchell, convincing the rest of his veteran roster to be fine with a rookie as their go-to option, rejuvenating Ricky Rubio’s career, and dealing with numerous injuries to key players such as Gobert, Burks, and Exum.

Eros Villanueva: This is a hard choice given the abundance of terrific coaches, but I’m going with Dwane Casey. He tweaked his offensive philosophy, which enabled the team to take more threes and dish more dimes this year than last year. Toronto’s squad this year also squashed the franchise record for wins this year with 59 – beating the 2016 56-win team under Casey himself.

Jonas Reyes: Brad Stevens. Celtics were given up for dead when they lost Gordon Hayward right at the first game of the season. They won games even without Kyrie Irving. Without their All Stars, Boston still became playoff contenders

2. Who’s your Defensive Player of the Year?

Angelo Guinhawa: Is there anyone more worthy of the DPOY than Rudy Gobert? Sure, he played just 56 regular season games, but he has been pivotal to a Jazz team that defied expectations and made it to the playoffs. Without Gobert manning the middle, it’s unlikely Utah will have the same season they had this year.

Anton Tioseco: Again a difficult call, but I would have to go with Rudy Gobert. It was either Gobert or Embiid, but Gobert averaged more blocks, more steals, and Utah’s defense was just sliiightly better overall than Philly’s despite not having other elite defenders like Ben Simmons and Robert Covington on the roster.

Eros Villanueva: Rudy Gobert, definitely. The best calculation for a player’s effect on defense would be ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus, a stat that estimates a player’s on-court impact on team defensive performance. Gobert leads that category by a mile. The Jazz also won’t be making the playoffs without Rudy covering up every mistake that his perimeter teammates might make.

Jonas Reyes: Rudy Gobert. Every team needs a stopper/rim protector. No better player for that role.

3. Who’s your MVP?

Angelo Guinhawa: James Harden and LeBron James made strong cases this year, but I’ll go with Harden to win it this time. After all, he should have won it last year. Harden has improved his game immensely this season, providing the Rockets a deadly combination of scoring and playmaking all while showing more effort on the defensive end. If that doesn’t get him the top individual award, I don’t know what will.

Anton Tioseco: James Harden. LeBron James and Anthony Davis made strong runs towards the end of the season, but The Beard did just enough to fend them off. Harden was the best player on by far the best team in the regular season. He led the league in scoring and was 3rd in assists despite having Chris Paul on his team. He also wasn’t a main proponent for any months-long locker room drama that led to half the team being overhauled at the trade deadline (hehe).

Eros Villanueva: James Harden led the team to having the 11th best offensive rating of all time, per Basketball-Reference.com, and a franchise record in wins. That’s all you need to know here.

Jonas Reyes: James Harden. No doubt.