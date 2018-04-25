Horford helps Celtics edge Bucks

Al Horford had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Smart made an impact in his first game since mid-March and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 92-87 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Smart came off the bench and had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his first game since undergoing right thumb surgery. He played 25 minutes wearing a protective splint and had a key assist late from the bottom of a scrum beneath three Milwaukee players.

Terry Rozier added 16 points and five assists for Boston. The home team has won all five games in the first-round series, and Game 6 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 23 points, Jabari Parker added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a series-low 16 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Celtics led by 16 before Milwaukee rallied to make it 74-70 with 7:33 left. Middleton scored later and was fouled to get Milwaukee within 84-79, but he failed to complete the three-point play.

A few possessions later, Smart managed to squeeze out a pass to Horford with three Bucks draped over him, and Horford easily dropped in a layup to make it 86-79 with 28.1 seconds left.

Milwaukee got within 87-84 after a layup by Eric Bledsoe, but the Celtics hit enough free throws the rest of the way to secure the win.

The Bucks entered the game shooting an NBA playoff-best 54 percent from the field, but they hit just 37 percent for the game (32 of 87).

In other action, the Philadelphia 76ers became the first Eastern Conference team to reach the second round with a 104-91 victory against the Miami Heat.

The 76ers snapped a fourth quarter drought late when Marco Belinelli drained a deep jumper and J.J. Redick followed with a three-pointer to stretch the lead before the home crowd was finally able to exhale.

The Sixers held the Heat to just 38% shooting from the field in Game 5 and had the advantage over Miami on the glass (53-40). Both teams embraced the physical nature of the playoffs.

Redick led the 76ers with 27 points followed by Joel Embiid (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (14 points, 10 rebounds).

Third-seeded Philadelphia, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2012, will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series and could be the favorite even if the second-seeded Celtics advance.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 25 points as the Golden State Warriors used stout defence to hang on and beat the San Antonio Spurs, advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs in five games.

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA playoff games:

Boston Celtics 92-87 Milwaukee Bucks (Boston lead series 3-2)

Philadelphia 76ers 104-91 Miami Heat (76ers win series 4-1)

Golden State Warriors 99-91 San Antonio Spurs (Warriors win series 4-1)