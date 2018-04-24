In memory of Hoodie Melo

Hoodie Melo, we hardly knew ye.

Once touted as the savior of the New York Knicks franchise, Carmelo Anthony eventually wore out his welcome at Madison Square Garden after several disappointing seasons for the team. After being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder to form a “Big 3” with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, many thought that Anthony’s career would be rejuvenated. With two superstar teammates to share the ball with, a lot of people imagined that he would reprise his “Olympic Melo” role with OKC – spotting up for open threes and attacking defenses that have been broken down by other teammates; a role that many felt was always the best use of his talents.

And then clips of Carmelo Anthony during offseason workouts started surfacing online. In the videos posted mostly by his trainer, Melo seemingly couldn’t miss from anywhere on the court no matter what he did. Close range, mid-range, three points, off the dribble, off the spin, fadeaway. Bucket after bucket after bucket – all while wearing a hoodie.

And the myth of “Hoodie Melo” was born.

“For me, it was just about showing a different focus that I have, a different motivation, and just locking in to what I have to do. And locking myself into the gym, and locking myself into focusing in on my body. Because I didn’t know what was going to happen. It was so much going on that was surrounding me that I just wanted to find a way that I can just focus in, and that’s when Hoodie Melo was created,” Anthony said in an interview (while wearing a hoodie, of course).

With a re-focused Melo, the reigning MVP in Russell Westbrook, one of the best two-way players in the league in Paul George, and a solid supporting cast, expectations were high for OKC coming into the season. Not a few experts pegged them to be the main threats to the Golden State Warriors’ reign over the Western Conference.

And then the season began. The Thunder started with a 4-7 record in its first 11 games. And even if they finished the season as the fourth seed with a 48-34 record (only two games above the ninth seed), they never really figured out how to solve their offensive (and even defensive) struggles throughout the season, particularly in close games. Carmelo was a big culprit in these struggles. He averaged career-lows in points, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists, and steals. His defense was also pretty much non-existent; the Thunder always had to create schemes to hide him on defense. And he has been even worse in the playoffs.

In their on-going first round match-up against the Utah Jazz, Anthony is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists, while shooting 37.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point line. The Thunder have a net rating of -8.3 with him on the court. All this while playing the same selfish style of play that has antagonized his previous teams and many basketball fans throughout his career. And it doesn’t seem like he intends to change anytime soon.

With OKC down 1-3 against the Jazz, maybe it’s time for them to rethink where it all went awry. Is it Carmelo’s fault that he didn’t adjust his style of play, or was it OKC’s fault that they expected a player who’s developed a reputation of being selfish and stubborn to change all of a sudden? A season that began with superteam dreams and Hoodie Melo memes is now crumbling before their very eyes. Hoodie Melo was fun while it lasted, but Hoodie Melo isn’t whom the Oklahoma city Thunder signed – it was Carmelo Anthony.

When the Thunder season ends and their offseason begins, we might just see Carmelo Anthony working out again, making shot after shot, playing the game the only way knows how – by himself. Maybe Hoodie Melo isn’t our idealized version of Carmelo Anthony; maybe it’s his idealized version of himself.