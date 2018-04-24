Mitchell leads Jazz to big win over OKC

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Joe Ingles scored 20 points while Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio chipped in 13 points, eight assists and six boards. Utah takes a 3-1 series lead back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell. Splash. He has 33! The most ever by a @Jazz rookie in the #NBAPlayoffs, passing Karl Malone who tallied 31 points as a rook.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vapEpqydzS — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2018

Paul George scored 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its third straight in the series after shooting just 39 percent from the field.

The Thunder opened up a 26-19 lead late in the first quarter when Carmelo Anthony capped a string of three straight Oklahoma City baskets with an alley-oop layup. They held onto the lead for much of the second quarter until Utah finally woke up on offence.

Donovan Mitchell's 110 points through his first 4 playoff games are the most by a rookie since Michael Jordan (117 in 1985). pic.twitter.com/FzjLcBCYm0 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 24, 2018

Starting with Rudy Gobert cutting to the rim for a dunk with 3:45 left in the second quarter, the Jazz scored on 11 straight offensive possessions to blow the game wide open. Ingles fueled the surge by hitting three straight 3-pointers to put Utah in front 58-52 before halftime.

It finally culminated in another Gobert dunk that punctuated a 20-3 run extending over the second and third quarters that gave Utah a 67-52 lead. The Jazz led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. Utah went up 87-68 when Mitchell drained a jumper and then fed Ingles for a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Physical play and heated emotions characterised the game. Both teams picked up two technical fouls before halftime. Then Jae Crowder was ejected with a technical foul with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the evening’s earlier game the Houston Rockets edged 3-1 ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 100-109 win in Minneapolis.

All the results from Monday’s NBA playoff games:

Minnesota Timberwolves 100-109 Houston Rockets (Rockets lead series 3-1)

Utah Jazz 113-96 Oklahoma City Thunder (Jazz lead series 3-1)