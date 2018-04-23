To Boogie or not to Boogie? Pelicans’ recent success presents a unique problem

The sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans just made history by completing their first ever franchise sweep against the third-seeded Portland Trailblazers to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. While the first thought that comes to mind is what happens to the Blazers after another disappointing playoff finish, a similar counterpart question can be asked for the Pelicans: after all the success they have experienced without him, should they re-sign DeMarcus Cousins this off-season?

Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Playoff Rondo and the rest of the Pelicans team may be on cloud nine right now, but their front office is surely already anxious about facing this dilemma this summer.

The Pelicans were actually good when they had Cousins this season. They had a 27-21 win-loss record with him, which put them right in the thick of the playoff race in the deadly Western Conference. When Boogie went down with a torn Achilles, many people wrote the Pelicans off and expected them to eventually stumble out of the playoff picture. The problem is they have actually played better since then. Without the 6’11” Cousins, they finished the remainder of the regular season with a 21-13 record and have just completed a historic sweep despite being at a homecourt disadvantage.

While Cousins is clearly better than everyone on the New Orleans roster not named Anthony Davis, the team’s synergy with Nikola Mirotic – a mid-season acquisition – in Cousins’ place in the line-up has been through the roof. The team’s regular starting line-up to start the season of Rondo, Holiday, Moore, Cousins, and Davis had a net rating of -2.9. With Mirotic instead of Cousins in the line-up, the net rating was +16.8. In the playoffs so far, the net-rating of the Rondo-Holiday-Moore-Mirotic-Davis line-up is a whopping +30.1 Given Anthony Davis’ skill-set, it is not surprising that the Pelicans perform well when he is surrounded by playmakers and shooters. Cousins’ playing style also limits the pace, space, and touches that Holiday and Rondo need to excel as creators on offense.

Another factor that complicates the Cousins situation with the Pelicans is the salary. The four-time All-Star, who is still firmly in his prime, will surely command a max contract that will be worth around $30 million on average. If the Pelicans oblige, it will greatly hamper their ability to sign other complementary pieces to give depth to the team. Plus, foot injuries with big men are always something to be extra cautious of.

Despite these pieces of information, many believe that the Pelicans are still likely to re-sign the big man. Davis and Cousins are both products of the John Calipari program at the University of Kentucky and are good friends (Davis even wore Cousins’ jersey in the last all-star game). Anthony Davis has stated that he wants Boogie back, and of course the Pelicans want to do what they can to make the face of their franchise happy. New Orleans has yet to see a full season of the twin tower combination and probably feel that they still need more time and evidence to assess the duo.

Maybe getting another four wins in the playoffs would prove to be enough.

*all stats are accurate as of April 23, 2018