Aldridge helps Spurs avoid sweep

Manu Ginobili scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter of what could have been his final home game with the Spurs, and San Antonio beat the Golden State Warriors 103-90 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep as coach Gregg Popovich remained out following the death of his wife.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs, but they were willed to the finish by the 40-year-old Ginobili, who has said he will decide in the offseason if he will return for a 17th season.

Kevin Durant had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who can wrap up the series in Game 5 at home Tuesday.

With the @spurs Game 4 victory, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker (132) have become the winningest duo in #NBAPlayoffs History. 2) Tim Duncan and Tony Parker (131)

3) Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (126)

4) Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher (123)

5) Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (117) pic.twitter.com/rf5eGmnHSP — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 23, 2018

Popovich missed his second straight game after his wife, Erin, passed away Wednesday following a prolonged illness. Lead assistant Ettore Messina led the Spurs again, but to a much different showing than in Game 3.

LeBron James scored 32 points and combined with Kyle Korver for all but two of Cleveland’s final 13 points as the Cavaliers evened the first-round series against Indiana at two games apiece with a 104-100 victory.

Best plays down the stretch from the @cavs thrilling Game 4 victory on the road in Indianapolis! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/enkytS0LWh — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2018

James added 13 rebounds and seven assists in his 100th career playoff game with 30 or more

points. Korver made four 3-pointers and wound up with 18 points.

LeBron James posted big numbers of 32 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST to fuel the @cavs in Game 4 and even the series 2-2! He scored 30+ points for the 100th time in his #NBAPlayoff career, second most in NBA History (Michael Jordan – 109) #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/kLFOCLZyUs — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 23, 2018

Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points for Indiana. Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo each scored 17, though Oladipo struggled through a poor shooting night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with five seconds left, as Milwaukee beat Boston 104-102 to tie its first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Giannis fuels the @Bucks Game 4 victory with 27 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST and the game-clinching bucket! #FearTheDeer #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uZzj7nrCLj — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2018

Boston’s Marcus Morris missed a 14-footer at the buzzer with Khris Middleton’s hand in his face to seal a nail-biting win for the Bucks.

Seconds earlier, the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo jumped and reached up with his left arm around Boston’s Jayson Tatum to put back Malcolm Brogdon’s missed layup for the game-winner.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Boston.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, while Tatum added 21. Tatum’s 18-footer with 52 seconds left gave the Celtics a brief 100-99 lead.

John Wall took over down the stretch after Bradley Beal fouled out, having a hand in 10 of Washington’s last 14 points and finishing with 27 points and 14 assists as the No. 8 seed Wizards came back to beat No. 1 Toronto 106-98 to even the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at 2-all.

Bradley Beal (31 PTS) & DeMar DeRozan (35 PTS) put on an impressive scoring duel in Game 4 as @WashWizards pick up the W! #DCFamily #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0MjaYgdyPH — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2018

The game was tied at 92 with about five minutes left when Beal — who led Washington with 31 points — drew his sixth foul on a play in which he and DeMar DeRozan collided while Toronto had the ball. Beal raced along the sideline, put his hands on his head, then returned to the Wizards’ bench area and threw a red towel before being restrained by teammates.

John Wall froze the defense and fired it underneath to Marcin Gortat in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/m7HfrWwBgp — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2018

The Raptors went up by two, but Wall pulled the Wizards even with a layup that drew a goaltending call, then put the hosts in front to stay by feeding Markieff Morris for a layup off the glass. As the final seconds ticked away, Wall held up two fingers on each hand. Yep, it’s 2-2, and the home team has won every game so far.

Toronto will host Game 5 on Wednesday.

DeRozan started 0 for 6, before winding up with 35 points, six assists and six rebounds. Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto.

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA playoff games:

Milwaukee Bucks 104-102 Boston Celtics (Series tied at 2-2)

San Antonio Spurs 103-90 Golden State Warriors (Warriors lead series 3-1)

Washington Wizards 106-98 Toronto Raptors (Series tied at 2-2)

Indiana Pacers 100-104 Cleveland Cavaliers (Series tied at 2-2)