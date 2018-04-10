Looking at every NBA Most Improved Player candidate

No other NBA award embodies the league’s unpredictable nature as much as the Most Improved Player award does.

Some cagers usually need a couple of years to settle and get used to the speed and pace of the pros. That’s why seeing different players break out and reach their ceilings is a treat for the fans, who are more often used to having set expectations for a player when he arrives in the NBA.

Multiple players make their respective cases for MIP every year by taking huge leaps in their performances; some guys blossom as superstars or All-Stars, while other take slightly smaller steps forward and carve out important secondary roles.

Looking for a clear winner for the award is usually no easy task given the level of talent that the league offers, but that’s not the case this year, where the presumptive winner separated himself from the pack early on. However, it wouldn’t hurt to make at list looking at other guys who upped their game and proved to be indispensable pieces for their respective teams.

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

With today’s game predicated around pace and space, Drummond looked increasingly archaic. He wasn’t a reliable post scorer, had limited range, didn’t shoot free throws well, spaced out more often than not on defense and looked as if his value was limited to rebounding and getting buckets on easy lobs.

A few tweaks to his game this season changed all that. He still has a lot of these weaknesses, but they aren’t as noticeable now as they were in the past seasons. Drummond still hangs on the post a lot (335 possessions and 277 field goal attempts, both sixth in the NBA) but he’s doing a ton of playmaking, averaging 3.0 assists per game – a number which even hovered at 3.9 per game before Blake Griffin arrived. He’s also slowly eliminating his abysmal free throw shooting by shooting 60.5 percent from the line (which definitely isn’t the league’s worst rating anymore), up from his career 42.5 percent.

The Pistons won’t be making the postseason this season again, but it’s great knowing that they can still build around the 24-year-old in the next few seasons.

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Not only does Houston have two ball-dominant guards who mesh well together, but they also have the perfect center in Capela to play off of the attention that the two All-Stars attract on a nightly basis.

The Swiss big man’s role on offense is limited to being a roll man and to picking up lobs, but he’s been damn good at it; a staggering 79.9 percent of his field goal attempts come from 0-3 feet, but he’s making 72.0 percent of those this year. He’s also averaging career-best numbers in rebounding (10.8), blocks (1.9), shooting from inside the arc (65.5 percent) and in effective field goal percentage (65.4 percent).

Oh, and he also completes a potent three-man combination with Paul and Harden which banners a 41-3 win-loss record when playing.

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Midrange jumpers are still DeRozan’s bread and butter, but it’s no longer his only option on offense.

He’s practically eliminated long twos in favor of three pointers this season; 20.1 percent of DeMar’s offense comes from shots from beyond the arc, while shots from 16 feet beyond (right before the three-point line) have gone down to 18.6 percent, down from 31 percent last year. He’s making a modest 31.3 percent from downtown on a career-high 3.8 attempts per game, and those numbers should continue to see an increase as his career progresses. The shooting guard has also elevated his playmaking, compensating for less points (23.1 points per game, down from last year’s 27.1) with more dimes (career-high 5.2 assists per game and 407 this season).

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Calls to make Dinwiddie an All-Star were a bit overboard, but you can’t really blame Nets fans for being excited about their 24-year-old guard.

With injuries to Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell early in the season, Dinwiddie had immediately shoulder a huge load for the team – and he produced. He’s norming career-highs in points (12.5), rebounds (3.2) and assists (6.5), making his poor shooting numbers (38.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from downtown) excusable due to the responsibility that he had to take (his shot attempts have doubled to 10.4 from last season’s 5.1). He’s very versatile on offense and can either pull up, get a shot off the dribble or spot off the ball, or operate as a passer in pick and roll sets.

It’s unclear how the Nets will integrate Dinwiddie with Lin and Russell back healthy next year, but there’s no doubt that the team will try; they spurned multiple offers for him at the trade deadline, solidifying their belief in the former second-round pick.

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook has a shot at history on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) against Memphis to be the first player to average a triple-double for two straight seasons, but he wouldn’t be able to be average one in the first place if not for the unselfish Steven Adams.

His rebounding numbers are an unfair evaluation of how excellent on the glass, where Adams leads the league in offensive rebounds (5.1). Those second-chance boards don’t come easy too, because 3.6 of what he’s grabbing are contested (first in NBA). Before stats.NBA.com took down their section on tracking box outs, the Kiwi also led the league in box outs per game (through games played on February 14) with 11.3 per game. Instead of swooping in himself, he lets Westbrook hit the boards to enable the team to get back in transition on offense, where the Thunder lead the NBA in possessions (1224) and total points (1331).

Adams’ numbers across the board this season have also risen. He’s having a career year in points (13.9), rebounds (9.1), assists (1.2) and steals (1.2). Offense has been no problem; he has an offensive rating of 125.0 offensive rating while shooting 62.8 percent from the field – both career-highs. We haven’t even started on defense, where he’s agile enough to take guards on switches and sturdy enough to take on opposing bigs.

He’s the second (or third) best player on the Thunder, and there’s no arguing against it.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

It’s a travesty if anyone else gets the MIP award other than Oladipo himself.

The homecoming king’s career looked dead in the water after a disappointing season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. If he wasn’t able to play second fiddle effectively beside one of the league’s best point guards, how would he fare better anywhere else?

Turns out he’s better off playing as the primary guy with a secondary option. Oladipo has made tremendous strides this season everywhere; he’s tallied 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks on 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting on threes, and 52.8 percent shooting on twos – all career-highs. He also leads the league in steals per game and total steals (177) and has become more comfortable as a pick-and-roll ball handler, where he scores 8.2 points per game.

Oladipo also led the supposedly tanking Pacers to a fifth-seed and absolutely crushed the 31-win projection that Vegas had for their team. He’s the lone All-Star playing alongside the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner. This Indiana squad is one of the best storylines of this season, and it wouldn’t be possible without this guy in front.

Other candidates:

Kris Dunn, Reggie Bullock, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker, Josh Richardson, Domantas Sabonis, Terry Rozier