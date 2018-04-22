Play-offs: Rookie Simmons makes his mark

The Philadelphia 76ers extended their series lead to 3-1 after a fractious 106-102 victory over the Miami Heat.

Ben Simmons became the third youngest player in modern NBA history to grab a play-off triple double after finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

But the rookie was also involved in a scuffle with Miami’s James Johnson, which saw the duo butt heads. The encounter remained tense throughout, although it was the 76ers who kept their composure with 25 turnovers.

The New Orleans Pelicans completed a 4-0 series sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers after a 131-123 victory.

Jrue Holiday equalled a franchise play-off record for the Pelicans by sinking 41 points, before team-mate Anthony Davis then smashed that benchmark later in the match by grabbing 47.

The Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-102 after Ricky Rubio grabbed a triple-double.

Rubio finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Jazz went 2-1 up in the series.

The Minnesota Timberwolves cut the Houston Rockets’ lead to 2-1 after a 121-105 win.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for the Timberwolves, while Jeff League added another 23.