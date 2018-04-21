Play-offs: Cavs blow big lead against the Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers surrendered a 17 point half-time lead and succumbed 92-90 to the Indiana Pacers to go 2-1 down in the series.

The Cavaliers were up 57-40 at the break, but in a carbon copy of January’s meeting between the two sides, they blew the advantage and ended up losing by two points.

LeBron James’ 28 points were in vain, with Bojan Bogdanovich spearheading the Pacers’ comeback with 30 points – 19 of which came in the second half.

The Washington Wizards cut the Toronto Raptors’ series lead to 2-1 after a 122-103 home victory.

John Wall finished with 28 points and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal was equally pivotal with 28 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Boston Celtics from start to finish as they won 116-92 and also cut the series lead to 2-1.

The Bucks led 27-12 at the end of the first quarter and kept their foot on the peddle, with Khris Middleton leading the charge with 23 points.