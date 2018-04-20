Play-offs: Embiid comes back with a bang

Joel Embiid came back with a bang after helping the Philadelphia 76ers to a 128-108 win over the Miami Heat and secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

Embiid has been out of action with a broken orbital socket, but after returning to the court wearing a protective mask, he picked up where he left off – scoring 23 points and adding seven rebounds.

The fourth quarter proved key to the outcome after what had been a tight contest suddenly became one-sided when the 76ers outscored the Heat 32-14.

The New Orleans Pelicans once again dominated the Portland Trail Blazers after a 119-102 victory gave them a 3-0 advantage in the series.

Nikola Mirotic scored a career-high for the play-offs after sinking 30 points, while Anthony Davis chipped in with 28 points.

The Golden State Warriors also went 3-0 up in the play-offs after beating the San Antonio Spurs 110-97.

It was an 18th successive win in the Western Conference play-offs for the Warriors, who had Kevin Durant top score with 26 points.