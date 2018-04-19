Play-offs: James inspires Cavs to level series

LeBron James inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers to level the series against the Indiana Pacers after they held on for a 100-97 Game Two win.

James converted 17 of his 24 shots to finish the game with 46 points – 29 of which had arrived by half-time.

The Pacers began to chip away at the Cavaliers’ advantage and outscored them in each of the final three-quarters. Yet James’ early points ultimately proved decisive.

Rookie guard Chris Paul steered the Houston Rockets to a 102-82 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they went 2-0 up in the series.

Paul top scored with 27 points, while Gerald Green also contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds after coming off the bench.

The Utah Jazz tied the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder after Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors inspired them to a 102-95 victory.

🤐 pic.twitter.com/gPXJh1U2TH — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 19, 2018

Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, while Favors added 20 points.

The fourth quarter proved decisive to the Jazz’s win after they outscored the Thunder 28-16.