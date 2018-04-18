Play-offs: Raptors go 2-0 up after record points high

The Toronto Raptors took a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Wizards after DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points in a 130-119 victory.

DeRozan converted 14 of his 23 shots, as the Raptors set a franchise record for their highest points tally in a play-off game.

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points for the Raptors, while CJ Miles (18) and Kyle Lowry (13) also made notable contributions.

Jaylen Brown notched the highest points tally of his career in the play-offs after his 30 points helped the Boston Celtics to a 120-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and make it 2-0 in their series.

Terry Rozier (23 points) and Marcus Morris (18 points) also made notable contributions for the Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed 30 points for the Bucks, but they now face an uphill battle to avoid a fourth first round play-off exit in the space of six years.

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday steered the New Orleans Pelicans to a second successive away win after they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-102 and went 2-0 up.

Davis grabbed 22 points and 13 points, while Holiday finished with a game-high 33 points after converting 14 of his 24 shots.