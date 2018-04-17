Warriors doing just fine without Curry

Despite the absence of Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors made light work of the San Antonio Spurs, strolling to a 2-0 series lead courtesy of a commanding 116-101 victory.

The Spurs were expected to pose problems for the Warriors in the first round of the NBA play-offs with Golden State’s talisman, Curry, unavailable due to injury.

However, that hasn’t proved to be the case at all.

The Spurs started the match strongly, leading 25-23 and 53-47 at the conclusion of the first and second quarters respectively.

It always seemed as if the Warriors were in control though. They kicked into overdrive in the second period, scoring 33 points in the third quarter which turned the momentum in their favour.

Steve Kerr’s men ended up 116-101 victors.

Kevin Durant, 32 points, and Klay Thompson, 31 points, lead the charge while there were also vital contributions from Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala who combined for a further 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

In a losing effort LaMarcus Aldridge was quite superb. He was the highest scorer on the night with 34 points for the Spurs.

The two teams lock horns again on Thursday evening and the Spurs will need to do something dramatic to keep their Finals hopes alive.