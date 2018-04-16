NBA play-offs: Cavaliers shocked by Pacers

The Indiana Pacers came racing out of the blocks and stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 98-80 win in Game One of the play-offs.

With Victor Oladipo leading the way, the Pacers outscored the Cavaliers 33-14 in the first quarter and they were never able to get closer than eight points for the remainder of the match.

Oladipo finished with 32 points to his name, while Myles Turner chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds.

LeBron James’ triple double was in vain for the Cavaliers after he finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

James Harden scored 44 points as the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clint Capela did the early damage for the Rockets with 24 points and 12 rebounds and it just proved to be enough, despite the Timberwolves’ second half pressure.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook steered the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz.

George finished with 36 points, while Westbrook boasted 29.

Terry Rozier hits the late-game, stepback 3-pointer in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/05MTnhpSM1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 15, 2018

The Boston Celtics had five players with at least 19 points to their name as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107.

Al Horford was top scorer with 24 points, while Terry Rozier chipped in with 23.