NBA play-offs: Raptors survive a scare

A dominant fourth quarter saw the Toronto Raptors survive a scare and win Game One 114-106 against the Washington Wizards.

The Eastern Conference’s number one seed boasted a meagre point one advantage heading into the final portion of the game, but then replacement Delon Wright scored 12 of his 18 points to secure the victory.

Serge Ibaka top-scored for the Raptors with 23 points, although they had nine players who finished with at least nine points to their name.

The Philadelphia 76ers crushed the Miami Heat 130-103 after outscoring them by 31 points during the second half.

JJ Redick scored 28 points, shooting 4-6 from three-point range in the win over Miami.

JJ Redick scored 28 points and Marco Belinelli added 25, while rookie Ben Simmons almost grabbed a triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors laid down a marker in their opening game against the San Antonio Spurs after the defending champions cruised to a 113-92 win.

Klay Thompson sank 27 points, while Kevin Durant finished with 24, as the Warriors displayed a timely return to form.

The New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 97-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, despite a late scare.

Final Stat Lines from the @PelicansNBA big road victory in Game 1! Anthony Davis game-high 35 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK

Jrue Holiday: 21 PTS, 7 REB and the game-sealing block

Mirotic: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM

Rondo: 6 PTS, 17 AST, 8 REB#DoItBigger #NBAPlayoffs Lillard: 18 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/LoHqMQtShJ — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

The Trail Blazers cut a 19-point deficit to one during the second half, yet Anthony Davis’ free-throws in the dying seconds saw their comeback come to naught.

Davis finished the game with 35 points and 14 rebounds.