NBA roundup: Timberwolves clinch final playoff spot

Jeff Teague’s game-clinching overtime basket saw the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 to grab the final play-off spot.

In a winner-take-all encounter for the last remaining post-season spot in the Western Conference, it was the Timberwolves who came out on top.

The Timberwolves will make their first appearance in the play-offs since 2004 – ending what was the longest barren streak in the NBA.

A career-best 26 points from Aron Baynes helped the under-strength Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-97.

The Philadelphia 76ers won their 16th consecutive game, despite resting both Joel Embiid and JJ Redick from the starting line-up, in a 130-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

.@MarkelleF becomes the youngest player in @NBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds vs the @Bucks. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/r95LWOjUYr — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2018

Markelle Fultz, 19, became the youngest NBA player ever to record a triple-double after finishing with 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

In what is expected to be the final game for New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, his team gave him a fitting send-off after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-98.

A 40-point haul from Paul George saw the Oklahoma City Thunder record a 137-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis’ haul of 22 points and 15 rebounds ensured the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-98.

Can't think of a better way to end a historic season. So much love for @WayneElli22! pic.twitter.com/0IGqMFUkvn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 12, 2018

Wayne Ellington scored a career-high 32 points in the Miami Heat’s 116-109 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Replacement Jodie Meeks scored 18 points off the bench for the Washington Wizards in their 101-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.

A career-high 23 points from rookie Luke Kennard helped the Detroit Pistons coast to a 119-87 win over the Chicago Bulls.