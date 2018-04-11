NBA Roundup: Rockets win, Ingram has dream debut

The Houston Rockets edged the Los Angeles Lakers, with Andre Ingram enjoying a dream debut for the Lakers on Tuesday.

Chris Paul topped scored for the Rockets in their 105-99 home win over the Lakers, netting 22 points. Teammate James Harden racked up 21, but the story of the night belonged to Ingram, who contributed 19 points and three blocks for the Lakers.

“It was once in a lifetime," recollected the 32-year-old.

“From the team warm-ups, the atmosphere was electric. You could feel something in there. MVP chants, that's just crazy. Like I said [to myself], 'Make the free throw, make the free throw, make the free throw.'"

🎥 "AC just asked me if it was 'everything you'd thought it'd be,' obviously this was much more…it was once in a lifetime. It was awesome" pic.twitter.com/4gxXNpWJks — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) 11 April 2018

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers chalked up their 15th consecutive victory with a 121-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks, setting a franchise record in the process.

.@marcobelinelli scores 20 points and knocks down 5 three-pointers in the road win over Atlanta. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xn8gkqpGkz — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) 11 April 2018

In Arizona, rookie Alec Peters rallied to score a career-high 36 points in the Phoenix Suns 124-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Other results:

Charlotte Hornets 119 – 93 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 101 – 113 Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors 79 – 119 Utah Jazz