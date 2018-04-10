NBA roundup: Cavaliers seal Central title

The Cleveland Cavaliers sealed the Central Division title after beating the New York Knicks 123-109 for their 50th win of the campaign.

It’s the fourth successive year that the Cavaliers have reached the 50 win mark and moved them within half a game of the Philadelphia 76ers for third spot in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James scored 26 points and had 11 assists, while Kevin Love top-scored with 28 points.

A 25th triple double of the season from Russell Westbrook helped the Oklahoma City Thunder overpower the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter and come away with a 115-93 victory.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists, while Paul George scored 27 points.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 108-98 win over the Detroit Pistons, who were without the injured Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

A season-high 22 points from Shabazz Muhammad saw the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 102-86.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a step closer to the play-offs after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points in their 113-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The San Antonio Spurs made it 21 post-season appearances in a row after beating the Sacramento Kings 98-85.

.@allencrabbe has set a new career-high with 41 points and matched his career-high with 8 threes made 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6Pah4RA7k8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 10, 2018

A career-high 41 points from Allen Crabbe helped the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105, for a third win on the spin.

Nikola Jokic registered his 10th triple double of the season, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 88-82.

The New Orleans Pelicans clinched a play-off spot after Anthony Davis scored 28 points in their 113-100 win at the Los Angeles Clippers.