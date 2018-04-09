NBA roundup: 76ers equal record winning streak

The Philadelphia 76ers equalled their franchise record with a 14th successive win after beating the Dallas Mavericks 109-97.
JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.
Despite the continued absence of the injured Joel Embiid, the 76ers moved a game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the battle for third spot in the Eastern Conference.
A career-high 21 points from OG Anunoby helped the Toronto Raptors to a 112-101 win over the Orlando Magic.
New career-high for the OG
21 points and counting pic.twitter.com/sEY99aI36r
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 9, 2018
It was a 34th home win of the season for the Raptors – a franchise record.
The Utah Jazz clinched a play-off spot after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97.
Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, along with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Jazz.
A career-high 30 points from Domantas Sabonis saw the Indiana Pacers record a 123-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The Memphis Grizzlies ended a four-game losing streak after Marshon Brooks chipped in 25 points during a 130-117 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Klay had himself a #Splash party tonight 💦 pic.twitter.com/Js0LrxK4VF
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 9, 2018
Klay Thompson top-scored for the Golden State Warriors with 34 points in their 117-100 victory against the Phoenix Suns.
The Atlanta Hawks fought back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 112-106.