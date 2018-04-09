NBA roundup: 76ers equal record winning streak

The Philadelphia 76ers equalled their franchise record with a 14th successive win after beating the Dallas Mavericks 109-97.

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.

Despite the continued absence of the injured Joel Embiid, the 76ers moved a game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the battle for third spot in the Eastern Conference.

A career-high 21 points from OG Anunoby helped the Toronto Raptors to a 112-101 win over the Orlando Magic.

New career-high for the OG 21 points and counting pic.twitter.com/sEY99aI36r — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 9, 2018

It was a 34th home win of the season for the Raptors – a franchise record.

The Utah Jazz clinched a play-off spot after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, along with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Jazz.

A career-high 30 points from Domantas Sabonis saw the Indiana Pacers record a 123-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Memphis Grizzlies ended a four-game losing streak after Marshon Brooks chipped in 25 points during a 130-117 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Klay had himself a #Splash party tonight 💦 pic.twitter.com/Js0LrxK4VF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 9, 2018

Klay Thompson top-scored for the Golden State Warriors with 34 points in their 117-100 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

The Atlanta Hawks fought back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 112-106.